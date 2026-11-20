The leaders of the US, China and Russia met for around 90 minutes on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, with Trump saying they are making history and Xi calling for cooperation on global peace and a world free of nuclear weapons.

On November 19, Presidents Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, and Xi Jinping convened for a historic trilateral summit in Shenzhen, marking a significant departure from traditional diplomatic protocols.

The meeting signaled a potential shift in global power structures toward a Big Three leadership model that challenges established Western hegemony. This unprecedented gathering placed the leaders of the United States, Russia, and China on equal footing, fundamentally altering the geopolitical landscape. The talks were the first-ever trilateral meeting between the leaders of China, the US and Russia. They met for around 90 minutes on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen.

Also read Trump, Xi and Putin Hold First Trilateral Summit in Shenzhen at APEC

Trump Putin Xi Discus Nuclear Weapons Ukraine

Analysts expect few concrete breakthroughs given the competing priorities of the three leaders. US President Donald Trump said the three countries were uniquely positioned to discuss reducing nuclear weapons. He also said they would discuss the war in Ukraine. We are really making history, Trump said.

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Chinese President Xi Jinping called for greater cooperation to maintain global peace and pushed for a world free of nuclear weapons. When major powers live in harmony, the world is at peace, Xi said. Russian President Vladimir Putin said their countries could strengthen global stability through constructive cooperation. He added that they should discuss regional issues, including the war in Ukraine, as well as energy security.

The summit concluded without any concrete breakthroughs regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin secured no sanctions relief from Western nations, nor did he achieve any changes to Russia's control over occupied territories. Despite the high-profile nature of the event, the discussions failed to produce any formal agreements or treaties that would alter the current status of military operations or economic restrictions imposed on Moscow.

Xi Jinping Emerges Primary Beneficiary Host Nation

President Xi Jinping emerged as the primary beneficiary of the host nation's diplomatic initiative. By orchestrating the meeting in Shenzhen, Beijing demonstrated its ability to bring rival powers together under its own strategic narrative. This hosting role enhanced China's standing as a central player in global governance, allowing Xi to project an image of a neutral mediator with significant influence over international affairs.

President Donald Trump, despite his central role in the negotiations, gained the least tangible diplomatic capital from the summit. The talks raised concerns among observers regarding the potential weakening of global legal frameworks and international norms. Smaller nations expressed anxiety that the Big Three arrangement might marginalize their voices in future international decision-making processes. Historically, both Moscow and Beijing anticipated that Washington would attempt to drive a wedge between the two powers.

However, President Trump defied these expectations by engaging both leaders in a chummy, non-confrontational manner. This approach contradicted decades of US foreign policy aimed at isolating Russia through closer ties with China or vice versa. The visual symbolism of the summit was striking, with the leaders seated around a massive table adorned with a gigantic mound of flowers. This staging choice was interpreted by many analysts as political theatre designed to convey unity and cooperation, regardless of the substantive outcomes.

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Trilateral Summit Challenges Great Power Conflict Narrative

The image of the three leaders together challenged the long-standing narrative of inevitable great power conflict. The decision to bypass traditional multilateral forums in favor of a direct trilateral meeting suggests a new era of bilateral and trilateral diplomacy. This shift moves global politics away from old Western control mechanisms toward a more fragmented and multipolar system. The implications for international law and the rules-based order are profound and far-reaching.

The absence of formal agreements raises questions about the enforceability of future diplomatic commitments between the Big Three. Critics argue that the lack of written consequences for inaction undermines the credibility of such high-level summits. This perception could lead to increased instability in regions where these powers have competing interests. Smaller nations and allied states may feel compelled to recalibrate their foreign policies in response to this new dynamic.

The risk of exclusion from critical decisions made by Washington, Moscow, and Beijing is driving a search for alternative security and economic partnerships. This trend could accelerate the fragmentation of the current international alliance system. The Shenzhen summit serves as a clear indicator that the post-Cold War order is undergoing an irreversible transformation. The emergence of a Big Three framework challenges the assumption that the United States remains the sole arbiter of global security.

Moving forward, all diplomatic efforts must account for the independent and sometimes conflicting interests of these three pivotal actors.