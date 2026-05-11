The recent arms sales to Taiwan and US military support for the island democracy have raised questions about the US stance on Taiwan. President Donald Trump, in his renewed presidency, has shown ambivalence towards Taiwan, which China claims as its own. The summit with Xi Jinping could see changes in this approach.

Trump-Xi summit comes with high stakes for Taiwan , the island democracy that China claims as its own | President Donald Trump , in his return to the White House, has demonstrated greater ambivalence toward Taiwan , an approach that's raising questions ahead of this week's summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping about whether the US leader could be open to dialing back support for the island democracy that Beijing views as its breakaway province.

Trump in December authorised an $11 billion (S$14 billion) arms package for Taiwan but has not yet moved forward with delivery and even acknowledged that he's discussed the sale with Xi. He's groused that Taiwan 'stole' America's semiconductor business and called on Taiwan to pay the US for protection.

All the while, Trump has, with the threat of hefty tariffs, prodded Taipei to agree to massive investments in US semiconductor manufacturing and to purchase billions of dollars' worth of US liquefied natural gas and crude oil. Trump's rhetoric is fueling speculation in Beijing, Taipei and Washington about America's commitment to help the island defend itself and whether the Republican president could be persuaded to cede ground on the long-standing US posture toward the island





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