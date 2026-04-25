TS Home to Revitalize Former Phoenix Park with $4.85 Million Annual Lease

The Singapore Land Authority (SLA) has awarded TS Home the lease for 33 heritage black-and-white colonial buildings at the former Phoenix Park, with plans to transform the site into a multi-use lifestyle destination featuring co-living, co-working, and various amenities.

Managing a significant area of land featuring conserved buildings presents a complex challenge, and the Singapore Land Authority ( SLA ) exercises considerable care in determining how these historic areas are utilized.

As a statutory board under the Ministry of Law, SLA oversees more than 2,600 State-owned properties, encompassing iconic black-and-white bungalows and valuable heritage properties. Successful examples of repositioning these historic clusters into thriving lifestyle, arts, and dining destinations include Dempsey Hill, Gillman Barracks, and Seletar Aerospace Park. The launch of a price-quality tender by SLA in September 2025 for 33 heritage black-and-white colonial buildings at the former Phoenix Park, located at 300-320 Tanglin Road, was therefore a noteworthy development.

This 610,487 sq ft site consists of low-rise homes originally constructed in 1949 by the British colonial government to house staff of the British Far East Command and the British High Commission. Following Singapore’s independence, the buildings were occupied by the Ministry of Home Affairs from 1977 to 2001, and in 2012, the site was officially designated as a historic site by the National Heritage Board.

The September 2025 tender encompassed two three-storey buildings, two two-storey buildings, and 29 single-storey buildings, with an estimated total gross floor area (GFA) of approximately 119,338 sq ft. The site also provides 150 surface car park lots and 17 motorcycle lots. SLA’s intention with the tender was to solicit proposals that would transform the historic site into a new lifestyle hub, mirroring the successful revitalization of Gillman Barracks and Dempsey Hill.

The Authority specifically encouraged concepts incorporating co-working and co-living spaces, alongside art galleries, to complement the site’s existing approved uses, such as commercial schools, offices, serviced apartments, and food and beverage establishments. On April 17th, SLA announced that TS Home had been awarded the lease for the site, initially for a five-year term with a potential extension of four years.

The selection process likely involved evaluating concepts alongside bid prices, with TS Home’s winning bid of $404,888 per month – exceeding $4.85 million annually – playing a significant role. TS Home operates as a unit of TS Group, a local firm specializing in dormitory and accommodation solutions, and previously secured a bid with The Assembly Place (TAP) for 98 Henderson Road (the former Henderson Primary School) in 2024, which has been successfully rebranded as Commune on Henderson, an inter-generational co-living facility.

TS Home is designated as the master operator for the Phoenix Park site and intends to rejuvenate it into a multi-use compound, capitalizing on its expansive scale and lush greenery. The company’s plans include the development of communal spaces, prioritizing a car-lite environment, pet-friendliness, and outdoor fitness and recreation areas. Importantly, these plans will integrate and celebrate the site’s rich heritage, while incorporating wellness, residential, co-working, food and beverage, and retail offerings.

If successfully implemented, this rejuvenation will create a much-needed creative and lifestyle destination, complementing the existing offerings in the central area. Collaboration with other partners is anticipated, particularly for co-living and retail/F&B components. Recent successful tenders, such as Coliwoo’s revitalization of the former Bukit Timah Fire Station and LHN Facilities Management’s award of a similar SLA tender for a mixed-use development with co-living spaces, demonstrate the capability of local operators to transform heritage properties into vibrant destinations.

The strategic repositioning of State-owned properties by SLA benefits Singaporeans and residents, and the move to offer co-living facilities to private operators addresses the evolving housing needs and preferences of younger generations





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SLA Phoenix Park TS Home Co-Living Heritage Buildings

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