TSMC halts advanced manufacturing for Chinese clients after new US rules took effect on Nov 19, limiting access to 28nm processes and cutting off AI chip production routes.

Taiwan's TSMC has implemented strict new controls on chip manufacturing orders from Chinese customers, effectively halting production for advanced processors following the implementation of updated United States export regulations on November 19. The world's largest contract chipmaker confirmed its compliance with these measures, stating it will adhere to all applicable rules set by the Bureau of Industry and Security. This strategic shift significantly restricts Chinese designers' access to high-performance computing capabilities that were previously available through TSMC's advanced fabrication facilities.

Manufacturing Limits and Process Nodes

TSMC is now suspending any manufacturing jobs that utilize processes of 16 nanometres or smaller unless specific customers can secure individual export licences from United States authorities. Chinese chip designers will generally be restricted to utilizing older technology nodes, specifically 28-nanometre and 40-nanometre processes. These older nodes are fundamentally less capable than the cutting-edge technologies required for modern artificial intelligence workloads, marking a decisive reduction in the performance ceiling for chips produced at TSMC facilities.

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The restrictions also prohibit the use of high-bandwidth memory or advanced packaging techniques for these customers. High-bandwidth memory is essential for processors to manage the massive data volumes required by artificial intelligence applications, while advanced packaging integrates chips and memory to significantly boost overall computing power. Most leading artificial intelligence chips are currently produced using 7-nanometre processes or smaller, which enable faster and more energy-efficient performance than the older nodes now permitted.

Compliance Mechanisms and Verification Changes

The Bureau of Industry and Security regulations, which took full effect on November 19, have removed a critical compliance route that previously allowed some Chinese designers to access advanced manufacturing services without obtaining individual export licences. Under the previous framework, TSMC could independently verify the computing power and technical characteristics of certain Chinese chip designs to determine if they fell outside the scope of United States export controls.

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Under the new regulatory environment, TSMC can no longer utilize that internal verification process for affected Chinese customers. Consequently, their advanced chips are presumed to be covered by United States controls, requiring formal export licences unless a specific exception applies. TSMC acknowledged the change in a communication to Reuters on November 20, stating that the company is aware of the new regulations and will comply with them as applicable, while declining to comment on broader market rumours regarding implementation details.

Supply Chain Scrutiny and Intermediaries

Beyond simple node limitations, TSMC is enforcing rigorous due diligence on its supply chain and customer base to ensure full adherence to the new mandates. The company is now required to conduct closer scrutiny of customers' operating locations, parent companies, major shareholders, packaging providers, and shipping routes. This heightened level of oversight is designed to prevent any circumvention of the export restrictions through complex corporate structures or logistical workarounds.

The checks extend to orders placed through overseas subsidiaries or intermediaries, encompassing entities located in Taiwan, the United States, Europe, Japan, and South-east Asia. This global scope ensures that Chinese companies cannot bypass restrictions by routing orders through third-party entities in allied nations. The Financial Times first reported on November 19 that TSMC and South Korea's Samsung Electronics had suspended some chip shipments to Chinese customers following the introduction of these new restrictions, highlighting a coordinated industry response to the regulatory changes.

Impact on Domestic Alternatives and Nvidia Competitors

These measures could particularly affect Chinese companies that are actively developing domestic alternatives to Nvidia's processors, including independent chip designers and major technology giants that have invested heavily in in-house chip development. The United States government maintains a list of approved chip designers that includes Nvidia, AMD, Apple, and Taiwanese companies such as MediaTek and Realtek. Notably, no mainland Chinese firms appear on this approved list, effectively blocking them from direct access to the most advanced manufacturing technologies.

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Some Chinese artificial intelligence chip designers retained access to TSMC's 7-nanometre manufacturing technology prior to November 19, according to a separate source with direct knowledge of the matter. The suspension of these advanced capabilities closes one of the last remaining routes for Chinese companies to produce powerful artificial intelligence processors. This development complicates Beijing's broader efforts to develop robust domestic alternatives to chips designed by Nvidia and manufactured by TSMC, potentially slowing the progress of China's indigenous semiconductor industry.