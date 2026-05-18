Tuberculosis Cluster Cleaning at Bedok Hawker Centre to Begin One Month Early

A hawker centre in Bedok, notorious for its tuberculosis clusters, is set to undergo deep cleansing one month earlier than scheduled, with a view to kick-start its reopening. The news is the result of repeated appeals urging people to patronise the stalls and to return to the centre.

Regular quarterly washing of the Bedok hawker centre where one of three tuberculosis clusters was found is taking place one month earlier. Block 216 Bedok is also getting a deep cleansing with hospital-grade treatment .

Cleaning ends on 19 May, and the centre will reopen on Wednesday. There have been repeated calls urging people to return and patronise the stalls. Noah Kong reports. For more insights on related health concerns, we also spoke with Professor Paul Tambyah.

He is a Senior Consultant at the Division of Infectious Diseases, Department of Medicine at National University Hospital





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Bedok Hawker Centre Tuberculosis Cleaning Hospital-Grade Treatment Reopening Return Calls Stall Professor Paul Tambyah National University Hospital

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