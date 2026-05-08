Tucci Praises Felicity, His Second Wife, for Changing His Life and Career

Actor Stanley Tucci, who was previously married to Kathryn Spath, discusses his second marriage to Felicity Blunt and how she has positively impacted his life and career.

Tucci, who was married to social worker Kathryn Spath from 1995 until she died from cancer in 2009, said that he initially didn't think that he'd ever tie the knot again.

"I wasn't sure that I would ever remarry," Tucci, 65, said on the podcast. "I never thought I would have children again. And when I met her, it just sort of made sense, even though there is this age gap of 21 years. And obviously, I knew her family, or I knew her sister was one of my best friends.

And we just hit it off.

"Tucci and Felicity first crossed paths atat Emily Blunt's wedding to John Krasinski at George Clooney's house in Lake Como, Italy, in 2010, and they began dating shortly thereafter and eventually married in 2012. The couple welcomed a son together in 2015 and a daughter in 2018. Felicity is also stepmom to Tucci's three children from his previous marriage.

"We had a lot in common, even though we had nothing in common," Tucci told Hager. "And it just sort of stuck. But I think she changed my life in the sense that she gave me a sense of security. She gave my children a sense of security.

And she's fun. Like, she's fun to hang out with.

"Tucci went on to praise Felicity's worldview and intelligence. "She's incredibly positive, which I am not always," he said on the show. "I mean, her mind is incredible. Her capacity to take in information, not just from a book, but from the world and process it, and turn it into something else is just extraordinary.

She's pretty cool.

"Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Felicity, who works as a literary agent, is also partially responsible for Tucci's career transition from actor to tastemaker and food-forward TV host, as she filmed a video of him showing off his bartending skills in the middle of the pandemic that instantly went viral. EW Dispatch newslette





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