Tuju Takes Top Spot in The 50 Best Restaurants 2026

Sao Paulo's Tuju is crowned number one at the 2026 awards, while Asian dining shines with 14 spots and Gaggan ranked second in the prestigious global culinary list released in Lima.

Sao Paulo’s Tuju has been crowned number one in the 2026 edition of The 50 Best Restaurants list. The prestigious culinary rankings were announced at an awards ceremony held in Lima on the evening of November 4, which corresponded to 9am Singapore Time on November 5. This annual global ranking highlights the finest dining establishments across multiple continents, with this year’s results revealing significant shifts in regional leadership and new entrants making their mark on the world stage.

The list features 11 new establishments among its top 50 spots, showcasing a dynamic and evolving international food scene. Notable Asian debuts include Seoul’s Onjium at number 41, Hangzhou’s Ru Yuan at number 36, and Mumbai’s Masque at number 26. In total, Asia is represented by 14 restaurants, underscoring the region’s growing influence in high-end gastronomy. Cities contributing to this strong Asian presence include Hong Kong, Bangkok, Seoul, Kasauli, and Hangzhou.

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Global and Asian Leadership Dynamics

Bangkok’s Gaggan secured the second position, earning the title of Best Restaurant in Asia. It was followed closely by Copenhagen’s Alchemist, which took the third spot on the global ranking. The top three restaurants demonstrate a diverse geographical spread, highlighting excellence from both the Americas and Europe alongside the strongest representatives from Asia. This hierarchy reflects the voting patterns of the international academy and the peer recognition within the industry.

Singapore maintains its historical presence on the list, with its longest-standing entry climbing significantly in the rankings. The Republic’s sole restaurant on the main list since 2018 has risen ten places from last year’s standings to reach number 15. This improvement signals a strong resurgence in the local dining scene. Additionally, the list’s extended 51 to 100 segment features three Singaporean establishments, further deepening the nation’s footprint in global culinary discourse.

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Stakeholder Awards and Individual Honors

Beyond the restaurant rankings, several individual industry professionals received specific accolades for their contributions to the field. Lesley Liu, the head sommelier at the Singaporean restaurant, was named Best Sommelier. She had previously been recognized as Asia’s Best Sommelier earlier in the year. Her win highlights the growing importance of beverage expertise in modern fine dining experiences and the rising prominence of Singaporean talent on the international circuit.

Other distinguished awards included the Chefs’ Choice Award, which was presented to Junghyun Park, the owner of New York’s Atomix, ranked at number 11. Jessica Rosval, the head chef at Modena’s Al Gatto Verde, which sits at number 24, received the Best Female Chef honor. Dej Kewkacha, the executive pastry chef at Louis Vuitton’s restaurant in Bangkok, was named Best Pastry Chef. He had also been awarded Asia’s Best Pastry Chef in March 2026, confirming his status as a leader in the sector.

Impact of Regional Dining and Future Outlook

Seoul’s Onjium, which debuted at number 41, reinterprets traditional Korean flavors using modern techniques and seasonal ingredients. This approach resonates with diners and critics alike, driving its successful entry into the global top 50. Similarly, Naar, a fine dining restaurant located in the foothills of the Himalayas in Kasauli, won the Sustainable Restaurant Award at number 49. Naar is recognized for its efforts in foraging and reducing food waste, utilizing ingredients sourced directly from the Himalayan region.

Tuju, the number one ranked establishment, also won the Art of Hospitality award and the Highest New Entry accolade. It rose from number 70 in the previous year to claim the top spot. In Melbourne, another venue was named One to Watch, awarded to the restaurant deemed most likely to break into the list in the coming year. Meanwhile, famous chef-restaurateur Ferran Adria, known for the legendary El Bulli, received the Icon Award for his commitment to culinary research and education through the non-profit El Bulli Foundation.

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The 50 Best Restaurants Methodology

The 50 Best Restaurants list, formerly known as The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, remains an annual compilation of the most prestigious dining establishments globally. It includes regional editions for Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East and North Africa. The organization is owned by the international media company William Reed and operates under The 50 Group. The credibility of the list is maintained through a rigorous voting process managed by independent consultants.

The rankings are determined by the votes of The 50 Best Restaurants Academy, which consists of more than 1,100 international restaurant industry experts. The academy maintains a 50-50 gender balance, with at least 25 percent of members refreshed annually to ensure fresh perspectives. The results are adjudicated by the professional services consultancy Deloitte, adding a layer of financial and procedural integrity to the final announcements. This year’s Youth-led Ghana Food Movement also received the Champions of Change award for its positive impact on Ghana’s food system through education, indigenous ingredients, and community engagement.