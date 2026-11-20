Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu faces exclusion from the next Turkish presidential election after a court invalidates his university degree, sparking opposition outrage.

A reported administrative court decision has effectively barred Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu from participating in Turkey's next presidential election. The ruling, which emerged on Nov 19, centers on the invalidation of his university degree. This disqualification is critical because Turkish law mandates that presidential candidates hold a valid higher education credential. The election is constitutionally required to take place by May 2028, though it could occur as early as next year.

Legal Mechanism Blocks Presidential Bid

The Council of State, Turkey's highest administrative court, reportedly declared that Imamoglu's academic qualification is not legally recognized. Pro-government media outlets, including the Sabah newspaper, confirmed that the court rejected his appeal regarding the validity of his studies. The core legal hurdle is that candidates must possess an unblemished university degree to run for the highest office in the land. Without this specific qualification, the popular opposition mayor is currently ineligible to join the ballot.

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Imamoglu's academic background involves studies started at a university in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. He subsequently transferred to Istanbul University to complete his degree program. However, hours before police raided his residence, Istanbul University revoked his diploma, alleging it was obtained through fraudulent means. This administrative reversal provided the factual basis for the subsequent judicial ruling that now threatens his political future.

Opposition Leaders Denounce The Decision

Ozgur Ozel, the leader of the opposition Yeni Parti, has strongly condemned the reported ruling as an act of cowardice. He stated that the move proves the ruling establishment is afraid of Imamoglu even while he is incarcerated. Ozel insisted that the leak of this decision by government-aligned media serves as a seismograph for the regime's anxiety. He emphasized that the ruling does not reflect the will of the Turkish electorate or the determination of the opposition.

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Imamoglu was originally jailed in March 2025 on graft charges that he and many observers view as politically motivated. His arrest triggered the most significant street unrest in Turkey in over a decade. He was detained on the very day he was named the presidential candidate for the Republican People's Party. The pressure on the original opposition leadership intensified rapidly, leading to a controversial court decision that ousted Ozel from his leadership position in May.

Political Realignment And Future Steps

Following his ouster, Ozgur Ozel founded the Yeni Parti alongside approximately 90 other lawmakers. This new political formation has since emerged as the primary opposition force challenging the current government. Despite the legal barriers facing his former ally, Ozel affirmed that Imamoglu remains the opposition's chosen candidate for president. He asserted that Turkey will not be left without a candidate to challenge President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the upcoming vote.

The reported ruling has not yet appeared in the official judicial database, leaving some legal nuances unconfirmed. However, the opposition has declared its intention to pursue every available legal route to contest the decision. Supporters and lawmakers are preparing to challenge the invalidation of the degree in higher courts. The situation remains volatile as the political calendar approaches the mandatory election deadline in May 2028.