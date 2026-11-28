Police investigate two bodies found in Miyagi mountains as suspects link to missing 16-year-old Yokohama high school student Makoto Oga arrested for kidnapping.

Japanese authorities have discovered two human bodies in the mountainous region of Shichikashuku, Miyagi Prefecture, in a development that is directly linked to the high-profile disappearance of a 16-year-old high school girl from Yokohama. Investigators are currently working to confirm the identities of the remains, with strong indications that one of the victims is the missing student.

Discovery of Remains in Shichikashuku

The unidentified bodies were located on the morning of November 27 by police and local officials conducting searches in the rugged terrain of Shichikashuku town, which is situated in the southwestern part of Miyagi Prefecture. The discovery marks a significant escalation in the case that has gripped the nation since the student vanished from her home near Tokyo late last month.

Also read Two Men Charged with Breaking into British Royal Couple's Country Home

Police sources have indicated that forensic examinations are underway to determine the precise identities of the deceased. Given the timeline and the specific circumstances surrounding the girl's disappearance, investigators are prioritizing the verification of whether one of the bodies belongs to the teenager who had been reported missing weeks earlier.

Arrest of Suspect Makoto Oga

In November, police arrested 33-year-old Makoto Oga, a resident of Ogawara in Miyagi Prefecture, on suspicion of kidnapping a minor. Oga is the primary person of interest in the investigation, and authorities are scrutinizing his alleged connection to the missing Yokohama resident.

Advertisement

Oga's residence is located approximately one kilometer northeast of JR Ogawara Station. The home is situated along a busy road within a residential area, a location that police are treating as a key site for evidence collection and further inquiry into the suspect's movements and interactions prior to the girl's disappearance.

Timeline of Travel and Movement

The girl's family reported her missing to police on October 26, following a night where she failed to return home. Family members stated they had seen her off at a train station the previous day, believing she was traveling for routine purposes, only to realize hours later that she had not arrived at her intended destination.

Investigative work by law enforcement has reconstructed a clear travel path for the student. Records show she took a train to Kashiwa in Chiba Prefecture, where she met up with Makoto Oga. Following this meeting, the two individuals appeared to travel together to Miyagi Prefecture in a car driven by the suspect.

Investigation Into Kidnapping Charges

Police are actively investigating the exact nature of the relationship between the suspect and the victim, as well as the events that transpired during their journey from Chiba to Miyagi. The arrest of Oga on kidnapping charges suggests authorities believe he used coercion or deception to facilitate the girl's travel and subsequent removal from her family.

Advertisement

As the forensic identification process continues, investigators remain focused on establishing the full sequence of events that led to the discovery of the bodies. The outcome of these examinations will likely determine the severity of the charges against Makoto Oga and provide closure to the family of the missing high school student from Yokohama.