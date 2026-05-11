Two dead: Hikers killed in Indonesia volcano eruption

This news report highlights the tragic loss of two Singaporean hikers who were found dead two days after they had become stranded on the peak of Mount Dukono, a volcano in Indonesia.

In this photo released by the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency, rescuers carry the body of a victim of the eruption of Mount Dukono .

Rescuers on Indonesia s remote island of Halmahera found the bodies of two Singaporean hikers two days after they got stranded on the volcano s peak due to its eruption. The trio was among 20 hikers who set out to ascend the 1,355-metre volcano, in defiance of safety restrictions. They became stranded when the volcano erupted early on Friday and were buried under thick layers of volcanic material, making it difficult for the rescue teams to dig through.

The bodies of the three victims were transported to an emergency response post and later identified at Tobelo Regional Hospital





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Volcanology Travel Safety Indonesia Volcano Eruption Hikers Lost Mount Dukono Pacific Ring Of Fire Tobelo Regional Hospital

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