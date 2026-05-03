Two Fires in Same Punggol HDB Block Send Six to Hospital, Including Firefighters

Two fires in a Punggol HDB block on May 1 led to the evacuation of 30 residents and sent six people, including firefighters, to the hospital. One fire was caused by a child playing with a lighter, while the other involved discarded items in a corridor. Authorities provided temporary housing and supplies to the affected family.

Two separate fires broke out in the same Punggol HDB block on the evening of May 1, prompting the evacuation of around 30 residents. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to the incidents, which occurred at Block 223A Sumang Lane.

The first fire, reported at approximately 6:50 pm, involved discarded items along the ninth-floor common corridor and was quickly extinguished using hose reels. No injuries were reported from this blaze. A second fire broke out around 7:40 pm in a bedroom on the fourth floor, allegedly caused by a six-year-old boy playing with a lighter.

The child’s father, a 35-year-old food delivery worker named Si Denian, told Lianhe Zaobao that his son had accidentally ignited tissues while the family was sleeping, leading to a significant fire. Si, his pregnant wife, and their two young sons were the only ones home at the time. Authorities have arranged temporary accommodation for the family, and the Housing & Development Board (HDB) will repair the unit as soon as possible.

Senior Minister of State for National Development and Transport Sun Xueling confirmed that the family would spend the night at the Residents' Network Centre, with grassroots volunteers providing essential supplies such as food, baby formula, and towels. In total, six individuals were taken to hospitals for smoke inhalation—three to KK Women's and Children's Hospital and three to Singapore General Hospital. All have since been discharged.

The incidents highlight the dangers of unsupervised play with fire and the importance of fire safety in residential areas. SCDF has urged residents to remain vigilant and ensure that flammable materials are disposed of properly to prevent similar accidents in the future





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