Two Guests Die in Bengaluru Hotel Pool Electrocution Suspected

A German flight crew member and Slovak manager died after suspected electrocution in a luxury hotel pool in Bengaluru on November 1. Hospital confirms tragic incident.

NEW DELHI, Nov 1 - A German flight crew member and a Slovak business manager died following a tragic incident in a luxury hotel swimming pool in Bengaluru. Indian media reported on Saturday that the accident was suspected to have been caused by an electric current in the pool water.

Suspected Electrocution At Conrad Bengaluru Hotel

The Conrad Bengaluru Hotel issued a statement expressing that it was deeply saddened by the deaths of two of its guests. The hotel described the event as a tragic incident without providing further specific details regarding the circumstances.

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While the exact cause was not yet officially confirmed, the hotel stated it was offering full support to investigators. Authorities are currently working to determine the precise nature of the accident and how the situation unfolded for the victims.

Victims Brought To Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road

The victims were transported to Manipal Hospital on Old Airport Road following the emergency. The hospital described the event as a water-related incident that occurred at the hotel premises before the patients arrived for medical attention.

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Medical staff at Manipal Hospital reported that one of the individuals was declared dead upon arrival. The second victim arrived in a state of cardiac arrest, but despite medical efforts, could not be revived.

Other Guests Treated For Related Injuries

In addition to the two fatalities, other individuals involved in the incident received medical treatment. A member of the hotel staff who had attempted to rescue the victims was treated and remained in stable condition.

An American guest was also treated at the hospital after managing to swim to safety during the emergency. This individual is also reported to be in stable condition following the terrifying experience.

Police Investigate How Electric Current Reached Water

Indian media outlets, citing police sources, reported that the suspected cause of death was electrocution. Investigators are currently trying to determine how an electric current had reached the water in the swimming pool.

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Police officials were not immediately available for comment as the investigation continues. The focus remains on understanding the technical failure or environmental factor that led to the electrical fault in the pool area.