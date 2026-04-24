Two Indian Nationals to be Charged for Illegal Money Transfers Totaling Over $38.6 Million

Two Indian men will be charged in court for operating unlicensed cross-border money transfer services and related offenses, including a false work pass declaration. The investigation uncovered a network facilitating over $301,000 in illegal remittances.

Two Indian nationals, aged 33 and 45, are set to face charges in court on Friday, April 24th, following a comprehensive investigation into illegal cross-border money transfer activities and related offenses.

The charges stem from a raid conducted on April 8, 2025, along Norris Road in Little India, which uncovered a sophisticated network of unlicensed remittance operations. The 45-year-old man is accused of operating two separate, unauthorized remittance businesses between March 2024 and April 2025, utilizing both an unidentified individual and a personal acquaintance in India to facilitate the transfers.

Authorities seized a substantial amount of evidence during the raid, including over $314,000 in cash, thirty ATM cards, a hard disk, two mobile phones, and numerous remittance transaction record books. This demonstrates the scale and organized nature of the illicit operation. The investigation further revealed that the 45-year-old man allegedly conspired with a 39-year-old company director to submit a false declaration in his work pass application, enabling him to remain in the country while engaging in the illegal activities.

He did not actually work for the company listed on his application, but instead used the work pass as a cover for his unlicensed remittance business, receiving financial compensation for his services. The 33-year-old man’s involvement in the scheme was also uncovered during the joint operation by the police and the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

He was found in possession of 22 ATM cards belonging to various Indian nationals and is alleged to have acted as both a courier and an independent agent within the remittance network from May 2024 to April 2025. His method of operation involved processing direct bank transfers through his personal account and managing multiple ATM cards provided by cardholders. He would then deliver the collected funds to the 45-year-old man, who would subsequently remit the money to India.

Beyond facilitating cross-border transfers, the 33-year-old is also accused of assisting with domestic loan repayments for various individuals, further expanding the scope of his illegal activities. The total value of cross-border remittances facilitated by the two men exceeded S$301,000, while domestic remittances amounted to over S$70,000. This highlights the significant financial impact of their actions and the potential for these funds to be linked to other illicit activities.

The meticulous record-keeping discovered during the raid, evidenced by the numerous transaction books, suggests a deliberate attempt to track and manage the flow of funds, indicating a level of sophistication in their operation. The authorities are taking a firm stance against such illegal activities, emphasizing the importance of adhering to regulations governing money transfers and work pass applications. The penalties for these offenses are substantial, reflecting the seriousness with which the government views these breaches.

Individuals found guilty of making false declarations in work pass applications could face a fine of up to $20,000, imprisonment for up to two years, or both. Engaging in unlicensed remittance services carries a penalty of up to two years' jail, a fine of up to $20,000, or both.

Furthermore, providing payment services without a valid license can result in a fine of up to $125,000, imprisonment for up to three years, or both. This case serves as a warning to others who may be tempted to engage in similar illegal activities. The collaborative effort between the police and MOM underscores the commitment to safeguarding the financial system and ensuring compliance with immigration laws.

The ongoing investigation may reveal further details about the network involved and potentially lead to additional charges or arrests. The authorities are committed to dismantling such illicit operations and protecting the integrity of Singapore’s financial and immigration systems





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Illegal Remittances Money Laundering Work Pass Fraud Singapore Financial Crime

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