Two Indian Nationals to be Charged Over $38.6 Million in Illegal Money Transfers

Singapore authorities will charge two Indian nationals for operating unlicensed cross-border money transfer services and related offenses, involving over $38.6 million in remittances. The case also involves allegations of a false work pass application.

Two India n nationals, aged 33 and 45, are set to face charges in court on Friday, April 24th, following a comprehensive investigation into illegal cross-border money transfer activities.

The charges stem from a raid conducted on April 8, 2025, along Norris Road in Little India, which uncovered a sophisticated network of unlicensed remittance operations. The investigation, a joint effort between the Singapore Police Force and the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), revealed that the 45-year-old man was operating two separate, unauthorized remittance businesses between March 2024 and April 2025. These operations involved dealings with both an unidentified individual and a personal acquaintance located in India.

Authorities seized a substantial amount of evidence during the raid, including over $314,000 in cash, thirty automated teller machine (ATM) cards, a hard disk containing transaction data, two mobile phones, and numerous remittance transaction record books. The scale of the illicit financial activity is significant, with total cross-border remittances exceeding S$301,000 and domestic remittances totaling over S$70,000. The 33-year-old man’s involvement was uncovered during the same operation.

He was found in possession of 22 ATM cards belonging to various Indian nationals and is accused of facilitating unlicensed cross-border money transfers between May 2024 and April 2025. His role within the network was multifaceted, functioning as both a courier and an independent agent. He allegedly processed direct bank transfers through his personal account and managed the ATM cards provided by cardholders, subsequently delivering the collected funds to the 45-year-old man for remittance to India.

Beyond the cross-border transfers, the 33-year-old is also alleged to have facilitated domestic loan repayments for a number of individuals, further expanding the scope of his illegal activities. The investigation highlights a concerning pattern of circumventing established financial regulations and exploiting vulnerabilities within the remittance system. The authorities are committed to dismantling such networks and ensuring the integrity of Singapore’s financial landscape. The meticulous investigation underscores the importance of inter-agency collaboration in tackling complex financial crimes.

Further complicating the case, MOM’s investigations revealed that the 45-year-old man’s work pass application was allegedly facilitated by a 39-year-old Indian national who is listed as a company director. However, it was discovered that the 45-year-old was not actually employed by the company. Instead, he was allegedly engaged in the unlawful activity of unlicensed remittance in exchange for monetary compensation. This raises questions about the legitimacy of the work pass application and the potential for collusion between the individuals involved.

The authorities are taking a firm stance against such fraudulent practices, emphasizing the importance of accurate and truthful declarations in all work pass applications. The penalties for these offenses are substantial, reflecting the seriousness with which Singapore views financial crimes and immigration violations. Those convicted of making false declarations in work pass applications could face a fine of up to $20,000, imprisonment for up to two years, or both.

Engaging in unlicensed remittance services carries a penalty of up to two years’ jail, a fine of up to $20,000, or both. Providing payment services without a license carries even more severe consequences, with potential fines of up to $125,000, imprisonment for up to three years, or both. This case serves as a strong deterrent to others considering engaging in similar illegal activities





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Remittance Money Laundering Illegal Finance Singapore India

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iran Seizes Two Ships in Strait of Hormuz, Escalating TensionsIran has seized two ships in the Strait of Hormuz following the US President's decision to halt attacks, further tightening its control over the vital waterway. This action comes amid stalled peace talks and continued US naval blockade of Iranian trade. The seizure is impacting global oil and gas supplies, driving up prices.

Read more »

Son of Slain Journalist Seeks Answers After Two DecadesA journalist investigates the circumstances surrounding his father's death while reporting on the Aceh conflict in 2003, seeking closure and truth after years of unanswered questions.

Read more »

Indian Nationals to Face Charges Over Illegal Money TransfersTwo Indian men will be charged with providing unlicensed cross-border money transfer services and illegal remittance activities in Singapore. Over $38.6 million was reportedly transferred illegally. One man also faces charges related to a false work pass declaration.

Read more »

Two Indian Nationals to be Charged for Illegal Money Transfers Totaling Over $38.6 MillionTwo Indian men will be charged in court for operating unlicensed cross-border money transfer services and related offenses, including a false work pass declaration. The investigation uncovered a network facilitating over $301,000 in illegal remittances.

Read more »

US charges 2 Chinese nationals with managing cyberscam compound in MyanmarWASHINGTON — Two Chinese nationals face charges in the US that they managed a sprawling compound in Myanmar where authorities say workers were forced to participate in cryptocurrency investment fraud scams, according to court records unsealed Thursday (April 23) in Washington, DC.

Read more »

2 Indian nationals to be charged over illegal money transfers; remittances amounted to over $38.6mTwo male Indian nationals, aged 33 and 45, will be charged in court on Friday (April 24) for allegedly providing cross-border money transfer services without a valid licence, and for engaging in illegal remittance activities as self-employed foreigners without a valid work pass.

Read more »