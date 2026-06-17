Two Killed as Taxi Flips Six Times in Hong Kong Highway Collision Caught on Dashcam

Dashcam footage shows a taxi flipping over at least six times after being struck by a van on a wet Hong Kong highway, killing two passengers who were ejected from the vehicle. The van driver has been arrested for dangerous driving causing death.

A tragic accident on Hong Kong's Tsing Sha Highway on Tuesday night (June 16) resulted in the deaths of two taxi passengers after a collision with a light goods vehicle.

Dashcam footage captured the harrowing moment when the taxi, traveling in the leftmost lane, was struck by a van that lost control on the wet road. The impact forced the cab into a roadside barrier before it flipped over at least six times, eventually landing upright. The two passengers, identified as a 38-year-old off-duty firefighter and his 35-year-old wife, were ejected from the vehicle during the violent rollover.

They were thrown onto the highway and seen lying motionless amid scattered debris, including a suitcase. The taxi was severely damaged in the crash. The 30-year-old taxi driver sustained minor injuries and was hospitalized, while the van driver, a 44-year-old man, was unharmed. Police have arrested the van driver on charges of dangerous driving causing death as investigations continue





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Hong Kong Accident Tsing Sha Highway Crash Taxi Flip Dashcam Footage Dangerous Driving

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