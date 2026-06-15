Two Married Couples Arrested in Johor for Viral Maid Abuse Video; Police Seek Additional Victims

Police in Johor Bahru have arrested two married couples after videos of them physically assaulting their Indonesian maid went viral on social media. The abuse, which occurred over several months, resulted in visible injuries and the abandonment of the victim. Authorities believe two other maids were also abused and are searching for them. The Indonesian Consulate has provided shelter and legal aid for two of the victims, highlighting issues of illegal employment and passport confiscation that often trap migrant workers.

Four individuals, comprising two married couples, have been taken into custody in Johor Bahru , Malaysia, following the widespread circulation of videos depicting the severe physical abuse of an Indonesia n domestic worker .

The alleged incidents, which are believed to have occurred between late last year and January of this year, only came to the attention of authorities after the graphic footage and images of the assault went viral on social media platforms. According to police reports, the suspects, all aged between 30 and 34, were apprehended at their residence in the Taman Johor area on Saturday evening.

The viral content, which emerged prominently in a Facebook post on June 12, showed one of the male perpetrators grabbing the maid by the hair, slapping her face, and later stepping on her while delivering blows, with his wife subsequently intervening. Photographs accompanying the videos displayed multiple cuts and bruises on the victim's face and body.

Johor police chief Ab Rahaman Arsad confirmed that the investigation is ongoing to determine the motives behind the abuse and revealed that authorities believe two other Indonesian maids were also subjected to similar assaults. These additional victims, also in their twenties, are thought to have fled to the homes of their former employers, and police are actively seeking them to assist with the investigation.

Meanwhile, two of the three identified maids have been placed under the protection of the Indonesian Consulate General in Johor Bahru, which has provided them with temporary housing and support. One of the protected maids, identified as YY, stated that the abuse persisted from late last year until January, after which the three victims were reportedly abandoned in the Kampung Melayu Majidee area. The trio then separated, with two choosing to remain in Johor and one heading to Kuala Lumpur.

A consulate spokesman noted that all three were working in Malaysia illegally and that their employers had confiscated their passports, a common tactic that severely restricts a migrant worker's ability to escape exploitation and report crimes. The consulate is now working to locate the maid in Kuala Lumpur to ensure her safety and is continuing to offer lodging and legal advice to all three survivors.

This case underscores the persistent vulnerability of migrant domestic workers in Malaysia, often exploited through illegal employment practices and the withholding of travel documents





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Maid Abuse Johor Bahru Indonesia Domestic Worker Viral Video Human Rights Migrant Workers Malaysia Police Passport Confiscation

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