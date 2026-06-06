Two Men Bagel House to Implement GST Starting June 1 After 12 Years of Absorption

After a decade of absorbing GST to keep prices stable, Singapore's popular Two Men Bagel House will begin charging the tax from June 1 across all outlets except its Punggol branch, citing unsustainable cost pressures and the need to adapt to survive.

Two Men Bagel House , a beloved local bagel brand in Singapore , has announced that it will begin charging Goods and Services Tax ( GST ) on all its menu items starting June 1.

The decision marks a significant shift for the company, which since its founding in 2014 has absorbed the tax to keep its prices stable and accessible. In a heartfelt Instagram post dated May 25, the brand explained that the evolving food and beverage landscape, compounded by rising operational and supply chain costs, has made it impossible to continue bearing the tax burden. The Punggol branch, however, will be exempt from this change and will continue to operate without charging GST.

For twelve years, Two Men Bagel House prided itself on delivering quality bagels at fair prices by shouldering the GST expense. The company stated that this policy was rooted in its core values of community and accessibility. But escalating costs across every facet of its business-from ingredients to labor and logistics-have reached a tipping point.

"We have to adapt or we won't survive," the post admitted, noting that continuing to absorb GST would threaten its ability to maintain the standards, team, and product quality that define the brand. The leadership framed the decision as a necessary, though difficult, step to ensure long-term sustainability and to protect its employees and culinary reputation. The announcement was met with a wave of understanding and support from its customer base.

Many patrons took to social media to express solidarity, praising the brand's transparency and commitment to quality over compromise. Comments highlighted that a 9% increase is a reasonable trade-off for premium bagels and lauded the company for choosing to adjust prices rather than cut corners. This public response underscores the deep loyalty Two Men Bagel House has cultivated over the years-a testament to its people-first ethos and the communal spaces it has fostered around food.

As the brand embarks on this new chapter, it thanked its customers for their continued trust and encouragement, reaffirming its dedication to serving Singapore's best bagels for years to come





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