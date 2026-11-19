Shawn Huang and Muhammad Basheed face charges for false export declarations of deregistered cars. LTA enforcement rises as new laws mandate 14-day disposal. Read full details on penalties.

Shawn Huang Zhiwen and Muhammad Basheed Mohamed Mansoor appeared in court on Thursday, November 19, to face charges related to the illegal retention and falsification of export records for deregistered vehicles. The Land Transport Authority uncovered nineteen such vehicles during enforcement operations conducted in April and May, leading to the arrest of the two suspects.

Details of False Export Declarations

Shawn Huang Zhiwen, aged 38, was charged with two counts under the Road Traffic Act, while Muhammad Basheed Mohamed Mansoor, aged 34, faced eight charges. The core of Huang's alleged offense involves making false declarations to the Land Transport Authority between March 16 and May 13. He is accused of causing cargo clearance permits and bills of lading to be submitted on at least fifteen occasions, falsely stating that vehicles had been exported from Singapore.

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According to the charge sheets, Huang submitted documents claiming that four cars were exported to Cameroon or Ghana on various dates in January and March 2026. However, these same vehicles were located in Singapore on April 14. Huang is further alleged to have kept these deregistered vehicles on at least fifteen occasions during the specified period, directly violating transport regulations.

Basheed's Involvement and Arrest Timeline

Muhammad Basheed Mohamed Mansoor was charged with four counts concerning the same four vehicles. The charges allege that Basheed kept these cars at approximately 4 pm on April 14. At this time, the registrations for these vehicles had already been cancelled on various dates between December 2025 and March 2026. This timing highlights a clear disregard for the legal status of the vehicles, which were deemed unfit for public road use due to their deregistered status.

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The joint actions by authorities targeted a specific network allowing deregistered cars to remain in circulation. The prosecution's case rests on the discrepancy between the declared export destinations and the physical location of the cars when discovered by enforcement officers during their routine checks in mid-April.

Rising Enforcement and New Legal Framework

These cases emerge as Singapore implements stricter controls to combat the use of deregistered vehicles on public roads. The Land Transport Authority previously reported a sharp increase in related incidents, with cases rising from seventy-five in 2024 to two hundred and forty-five in 2025. Deregistered vehicles pose significant road safety risks because they may lack valid insurance or be mechanically unfit for driving.

To address this growing issue, new laws passed in parliament last month have tightened the disposal process. Vehicle owners must now hand over deregistered vehicles to Land Transport Authority-authorized operators within fourteen days, a reduction from the previous thirty-day window. This accelerated timeline aims to prevent owners from retaining or illegally disposing of vehicles that are no longer road-legal.

Penalties and Future Implications

First-time offenders found guilty of keeping or using deregistered vehicles face a fine of up to S$20,000 or a jail term of up to two years, or both. Repeat offenders may face doubled penalties. Since February, the Land Transport Authority has substantially increased maximum penalties for these offenses to serve as a stronger deterrent against illegal vehicle operations.

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Recent enforcement data underscores the severity of the crackdown. During a joint islandwide operation earlier this year, authorities impounded ninety-one deregistered vehicles. Of these, seventy-six were found to have been illegally kept, while fifteen were actively used on public roads without valid Certificates of Entitlement or road tax. The Land Transport Authority has stated it will continue to step up enforcement efforts to detect and take action against offenders who flout vehicle deregistration requirements.