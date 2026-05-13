Two Men in Dispute Outside a Taxi in Chinatown's Taxi Stand

A minute-long video was posted on TikTok by user Gordon Ramli, which shows a squabble between two men around a stationary taxi along Upper Cross Street in Chinatown on Monday (May 11). The police arrested a 62-year-old man for public drunkenness and investigated him for mischief.

NEWS TEXT Two men were filmed squaring off around a stationary taxi along Upper Cross Street in Chinatown on Monday (May 11). of the car which bore the Trans-cab livery design.

The police told AsiaOne a 62-year-old man has reportedly been arrested for public drunkenness and is also being investigated for mischief. A minute-long video of the altercation was posted on TikTok by user Gordon Ramli, who told AsiaOne the incident happened at about 5.50pm. Ramli said the commotion happened at the taxi stand near OG People's Park, and that he was unaware of what sparked the dispute, adding: 'Bystanders said a few of them already called (the police).

' In his video, a man dressed in a blue shirt is seen chasing a man in an orange shirt, who is also filming the incident. The man in blue opens the front passenger door of the taxi and stomps on its interior.

Then, he circles the car, raising both hands in the air and gesturing for the other to come over. Both parties orbit around the car again and the man in blue shirt opens the driver's door and kicks inside





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Chinatown Taxi Dispute Drinking Investigation

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