Two Men Return Lost Wallet to Owner, CCTV Video Wins Praise on Threads

Two men returned a lost wallet with identity card and bank cards to its owner Azhar Talib, whose Threads post of CCTV footage drew praise online.

Two men who returned a lost wallet to its owner have won praise online after CCTV footage of their good deed was shared on Threads. The owner, Azhar Talib, who posts under the username azhartalib, published the video of the two men at his unit gate, where they left the wallet at his door.

The footage shows the two men ringing the doorbell of Azhar Talib's unit. Before leaving the wallet, they appear to check the wallet and the unit number to confirm it was the correct address. The post was widely shared and gained close to 17,000 views.

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How the CCTV Footage Captured the Wallet Return

The CCTV recording shows two individuals at the door of the unit, seemingly checking the wallet and the unit they were at. Their actions suggest they wanted to be sure the wallet belonged to the residents before handing it back.

The men can later be heard speaking in Malay. According to the footage, they say they found the wallet in a car and mention the unit number 11B, an identity card, and bank cards. They then say they will leave it at the door.

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After speaking, the men can be seen placing the wallet at the door and walking away. The recording ends after they leave, and the wallet remains at the unit entrance for its owner to collect.

Owner Gratitude and Online Reactions to the Post

Azhar Talib used Threads to thank the two men publicly. His caption addressed the two young men who came to his unit to return the wallet and expressed his gratitude for their effort.

Netizens who viewed the post commended the act of honesty. The post drew a large response, with close to 17,000 views, as users praised the men for returning the belongings of a stranger.

The post later caught the attention of another Threads user, who claimed to be the older sister of one of the two men. That user's claim linked the viral footage to a family member, though the source does not provide further details about the claim.

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Next Steps After the Viral Lost Wallet Story

AsiaOne has reached out to Azhar Talib for more information about the incident. The outlet's request for comment remains the next step reported in the source.

The original report does not state the name of the estate where Azhar Talib lives, and it does not give a date for when the wallet was returned. Readers should note those details are not included in the available account.

The story shows how a single CCTV recording shared on Threads can reach thousands of viewers and spark public praise for a simple act of returning a lost wallet to its owner.