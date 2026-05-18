Two residential Government Land Sales (GLS) sites launched by URA

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) has launched two residential Government Land Sales (GLS) sites for tender, one at Berlayar Drive and another at New Upper Changi Road. These sites are expected to draw interest from developers due to the continued demand in the private housing market and form part of the 4,575 residential units released under the Confirmed List for the 1H2026 GLS Programme.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) has launched two residential Government Land Sales (GLS) sites for tender, attracting interest from developers amid continuing demand in the private housing market .

The Berlayar Drive site, located in Bukit Merah, offers a more pedestrian and cycling-friendly environment with step-down building heights towards the waterfront. Meanwhile, the New Upper Changi Road site, near Bedok MRT station, is part of a mature residential neighborhood and connected by major roads. Both sites, when combined, may yield up to 1,425 private homes





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Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) Government Land Sales (GLS) Private Housing Market Buit Merah New Upper Changi Road Confirmed List Utmost List Residential Sites Development Market Interest New Launch Market Schools Connectivity Crucial Elements

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