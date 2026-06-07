Two Russians Arrested in Bali After High-Speed Chase for Hashish Smuggling

Indonesian narcotics officers arrested two Russian nationals following a high-speed chase in Bali. The suspects are accused of smuggling almost eight kilograms of hashish from Thailand. An investigation is probing their links to a broader drug syndicate.

Indonesia n authorities have arrested two Russian nationals suspected of drug smuggling following a dramatic high-speed car chase on the island of Bali , according to an official statement from the National Narcotics Agency (BNN) on Sunday, June 7.

The suspects, a 52-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man, are alleged to have attempted to smuggle nearly eight kilograms of hashish concealed in a suitcase, which originated from Thailand. The investigation, which is still ongoing, is examining possible connections to a larger criminal syndicate. The woman, identified only by her initials KK, arrived at Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport before renting a vehicle and traveling to Bali to meet the man, identified as SK, at a seaport.

After a rendezvous, SK allegedly picked up KK and her suitcase, dropped her off at an undisclosed location, and then attempted to flee. Pursuing officers reported that SK drove recklessly, striking several pedestrians before being apprehended. This incident underscores Indonesia's stringent anti-drug stance, which includes the death penalty for traffickers, although a moratorium on executions has been in place for several years. Dozens of convicted drug traffickers remain on death row, with the last executions carried out in 2016.

Recent cases, such as the sentencing of two British men to nine and eleven years in prison for cocaine smuggling in March, further illustrate the country's rigorous enforcement of its narcotics laws





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Indonesia Bali Drug Smuggling Russian Nationals Hashish National Narcotics Agency High-Speed Chase Death Penalty Thailand

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Two Men Bagel House to Implement GST Starting June 1 After 12 Years of AbsorptionAfter a decade of absorbing GST to keep prices stable, Singapore's popular Two Men Bagel House will begin charging the tax from June 1 across all outlets except its Punggol branch, citing unsustainable cost pressures and the need to adapt to survive.

Read more »

Rescuers halt search for two last men lost in Laos caveAfter more than two weeks, rescuers say the risks of continuing the operation outweigh the slim chance of saving the men.

Read more »

Two Men in Singapore Test Negative for Hantavirus After QuarantineTwo men who were quarantined in Singapore after potential exposure to Andes hantavirus have tested negative and been released from quarantine. They arrived from a cruise ship with a hantavirus outbreak and were isolated at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases. They will continue phone surveillance for 45 days.

Read more »

Two Teenage Sisters Die in Johor Bahru House FireTwo sisters, aged 13 and 15, died after a fire engulfed their two-storey home in Johor Bahru. The blaze started on the ground floor, and smoke inhalation proved fatal. Their parents were not home at the time.

Read more »