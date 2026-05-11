Two Singaporean hikers killed in Indonesia volcanic eruption, raising safety concerns

Two Singaporean hikers, Heng Wen Qiang Timothy and Shahin Muhrez Abdul Hamid, were found dead near the crater of Mount Dukono, Indonesia, where they were hiking, following an eruption in that location. Their bodies were covered in deep layers of volcanic materials, making the recovery process risky and dangerous. 17 other hikers who had survived the eruption were evacuated safely. This tragic incident has also raised uncomfortable questions for adventure tourism places.

SINGAPORE/INDONESIA: Two Singaporean hikers killed due to an eruption According to Indonesian authorities, two Singaporean hikers named Heng Wen Qiang Timothy, 30, and Shahin Muhrez Abdul Hamid, 27, found dead near the crater of Mount Dukono, Indonesia, where they had been hiking.

Their bodies had been buried under deep layers of volcanic material, making recovery difficult and dangerous. Investigation shows that they may have used an unofficial route near the restricted danger zone. The surviving Singaporeans have been evacuated safely and will return home on Sunday. A local guide is being investigated for negligence after guiding hikers too close to the volcano's restricted area.

The tragedy has also raised questions on safety for adventure travelers and the need for stricter safety rules.





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