Two Singaporeans Arrested for Possessing Duty-Unpaid Cigarettes Disguised in Instant Noodles Parcels

Singapore Customs arrested an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman for allegedly buying duty-unpaid cigarettes from an overseas seller via social media. The contraband, worth $2,300 in evaded taxes, was hidden among instant noodles in parcels. Both face penalties of up to 40 times the evaded duty and GST, and up to six years' imprisonment.

Singapore Customs has arrested two Singaporean individuals, an 18-year-old male and a 19-year-old female, for offenses related to duty-unpaid cigarettes . The enforcement operation took place on May 21 at residential units in Tua Kong Place, Bedok and Bukit Batok Street 31.

During the search, officers discovered more than 170 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes with an estimated tax value of approximately $2,300 evaded. Preliminary investigations indicate that the male suspect allegedly purchased these cigarettes through social media from an overseas online seller. The contraband was cleverly concealed by packing it together with instant noodles in parcels before shipping to the duo. The female suspect reportedly received the duty-unpaid cigarettes on behalf of the male at the Bukit Batok address.

Under Singapore law, the penalties for buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possessing, or dealing in duty-unpaid cigarettes are severe, including a fine of up to 40 times the amount of duty and Goods and Services Tax (GST) evaded, a jail term of up to six years, or both. Singapore Customs encourages members of the public to report such offenses via their online reporting portal.

This incident highlights ongoing efforts by authorities to curb the illicit trade of duty-unpaid goods, which undermines government revenue and can fund other criminal activities. The method of using everyday items like instant noodles to disguise contraband demonstrates the increasingly sophisticated tactics employed by smugglers, prompting customs agencies to enhance detection methods and inter-agency collaboration.

The public is reminded that such illegal activities not only result in heavy financial penalties but also carry significant custodial sentences, emphasizing the seriousness with which Singapore treats tax evasion and illicit trade





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Singapore Customs Duty-Unpaid Cigarettes Contraband Arrest Tax Evasion Smuggling Instant Noodles Social Media Online Seller Penalties

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