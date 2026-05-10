Two Singaporeans Die in Ferrari Crash and Fire Along Johor Bahru-Mersing Highway in Malaysia

Two Singaporeans, Yeo Tian Wen and Ng Puay Ying, died in a Ferrari crash and fire along the Johor Bahru-Mersing highway in Malaysia on May 9. The couple was travelling in a white Ferrari 458 Italian supercar when the vehicle reportedly skidded and crashed at around the 57.5km mark of the highway near Kota Tinggi at about 9am.

Thick black smoke can be seen billowing from a burning white Ferrari following a crash along the Johor Bahru-Mersing highway near Kota Tinggi on May 9.

Two Singaporeans died after the Ferrari they were in crashed and caught fire along the Johor Bahru-Mersing highway in Malaysia on Saturday morning (May 9). The victims were identified as Yeo Tian Wen, 34, the driver, and Ng Puay Ying, 33, reportedly the driver's girlfriend. The couple were travelling in a white Ferrari 458 Italian supercar when the vehicle reportedly skidded and crashed at around the 57.5km mark of the highway near Kota Tinggi at about 9am.

In a Facebook post, Kota Tinggi district police superintendent Yusof Othman said Malaysian police were alerted to the accident following a report lodged by a member of the public.

"The vehicle is believed to have skidded on its own before crashing, causing both victims to suffer severe injuries, sustain burns and die at the scene," he said in a statement. Both victims suffered severe injuries and burns, and died on the spot. Their bodies were taken to the forensic unit of a hospital in Kota Tinggi for post-mortem examination.

The Ferrari was part of a convoy involving members of the Ferrari Owners' Club Singapore that was travelling on the B-road to Mersing at the time of the accident, reported The Straits Times. A businessman who was part of the drive said that more than 30 cars from the club were part of the convoy. Video footage circulating online showed thick black smoke rising from the burning vehicle by the roadside, with debris and metal scraps scattered nearby.

At least 10 cars from the convoy were also seen stopped further behind the burning vehicle as onlookers watched the blaze





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Ferrari Johor Bahru-Mersing Highway Malaysia Singaporeans Crash Fire Skid Highway Couple Victims Bodies Post-Mortem Examination Convoy Video Footage Smoke Debris Metal Scraps

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