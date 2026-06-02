Two Taiwan Air Force Pilots Killed in T-34 Trainer Crash During Training Mission

A Taiwan Air Force T-34 trainer aircraft crashed at Gangshan Air Base during a simulated engine failure exercise, killing both senior pilots aboard. President Lai Ching-te has ordered a full investigation into the cause of the accident.

Two senior pilots of the Taiwan Air Force lost their lives when their T-34 military trainer aircraft crashed during a simulated engine failure training mission at Gangshan Air Base in Kaohsiung on the morning of Tuesday, June 2.

The accident occurred at 8:08 a.m. at the north end of a runway. The pilots were identified as Lieutenant Colonel Lu and Lieutenant Colonel Kuo. Both were highly experienced instructors. Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence confirmed the incident in a statement, noting that the mission was a routine part of pilot training.

The aircraft involved, a T-34, has been in service since 1984 and is scheduled to be retired in 2033. President Lai Ching-te expressed profound sorrow over the tragedy, praising the pilots for their sacrifice and dedication. He has directed the Ministry to form a special investigative task force to determine the exact cause.

Recovery efforts faced challenges; while debris and intermittent signals from the flight data recorder were found, the complete recovery of the wreckage and the final analysis are ongoing. The crash has raised concerns about the aging trainer fleet, though officials have not yet commented on whether the aircraft's age contributed to the accident. The incident underscores the risks inherent in military aviation training and the need for rigorous safety protocols and fleet modernization





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T-34 Crash Taiwan Air Force Gangshan Air Base Pilot Fatalities Training Accident Military Aviation Aircraft Investigation

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