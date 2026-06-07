Two Teenage Sisters Die in Johor Bahru House Fire

Two sisters, aged 13 and 15, died after a fire engulfed their two-storey home in Johor Bahru. The blaze started on the ground floor, and smoke inhalation proved fatal. Their parents were not home at the time.

A tragic fire incident in Johor Bahru , Malaysia, has claimed the lives of two teenage sisters , leaving the community in mourning. The blaze broke out on Monday, June 1, at a two-storey terraced house located on Jalan Ehsan Jaya 3/10 in Taman Ehsan Jaya, Johor Bahru .

According to the Johor Fire and Rescue Department, an emergency call was received at 9:06 PM, and rescuers from multiple stations arrived at the scene just six minutes later, at 9:12 PM. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered that the fire had already destroyed approximately 60 percent of the property.

The two victims, identified by local media as Huang Yuning (13 years old) and Huang Yujie (15 years old) - both names are transliterations - were found unconscious in a room on the top floor of the house. Paramedics immediately performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the girls before rushing them to Sultan Ismail Hospital. Tragically, both were pronounced dead upon arrival.

The fire department reported that a total of 30 personnel were involved in the firefighting and rescue operation, which was brought under control within a short period. The victims' parents, who are reportedly unemployed, were not at home when the fire started. They only learned about the incident after being informed by neighbors and returned to find their home engulfed in flames.

The deceased's older brother, 23-year-old Huang Haojun (transliteration), told China Press that he was studying in Kuala Lumpur at the time of the incident. He received the devastating news while traveling back to Johor Bahru. A female relative provided additional details to local news outlets, stating that the two sisters were found near each other but in different locations: one was in bed, and the other was in the bathroom.

The relative speculated that the fire likely originated on the first floor in the living room area. Although the upper floor was not directly affected by the flames, thick smoke had billowed upward, filling the room where the sisters were trapped. It is believed that smoke inhalation caused their deaths. The family and neighbors are in shock, struggling to comprehend the sudden loss.

Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the fire. This heartbreaking incident has highlighted the dangers of house fires, particularly the rapid spread of smoke that can incapacitate victims quickly. Fire safety experts emphasize the importance of having working smoke alarms and practicing evacuation plans, especially for families with children. The Johor Fire and Rescue Department reiterated the need for vigilance, urging residents to check electrical wiring and avoid overloading sockets.

Meanwhile, the local community has rallied around the grieving family, offering support and condolences. Friends have set up a fundraising page to help cover funeral expenses. The school attended by the younger sister held a memorial assembly, with classmates sharing memories of her bright smile and kindness. As investigations continue, the tragedy serves as a somber reminder of how quickly a normal evening can turn into a nightmare, leaving a void that can never be filled





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Fire Johor Bahru Teenage Sisters House Fire Smoke Inhalation

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