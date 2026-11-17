Two women aged 60 and 74 will be charged with mischief for interfering with NParks crow management traps in Bukit Panjang and Yishun, facing up to 10 years in jail if convicted.

Two women, aged 60 and 74, will be charged on Nov 18 for disrupting National Parks Board (NParks) operations designed to manage the crow population in Singapore.

Police announced on Tuesday night that the women were involved in separate incidents in Bukit Panjang and Yishun, which significantly hampered efforts to control bird numbers in public areas. The first case centers on a 60-year-old woman who allegedly cut the cable securing the netting of a crow trap. This trap was deployed in an open field near Block 629 Senja Road. Police stated they were alerted to this incident in March.

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Womens Allege Actions On Crow Traps

The woman is accused of performing the act twice, specifically on March 10 and March 11. Her actions resulted in the trapped crows escaping from the device. This interference prevented NParks from effectively capturing the birds as part of their management strategy. The second case involves a 74-year-old woman who allegedly blocked a different crow trap using a piece of cardboard.

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This trap was located at Block 161 Yishun Street 11. Police reported they received multiple complaints regarding this woman on August 24 and August 26. She is accused of blocking the entrance to the trap on three separate occasions. By blocking the entrance, she prevented crows from entering the device.

Police Identification Of Suspects

This action directly countered the goals of the NParks population management operation. Both women were identified through police investigations and the assistance of closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage. Authorities confirmed their identities before proceeding with legal action. They are set to be charged with committing mischief causing disruption to a key service.

This charge applies to both individuals for their respective roles in disrupting the operations. If found guilty of this offence, each woman could face up to 10 years in prison, a fine, or both. The penalties reflect the seriousness with which authorities view such acts. Police emphasized that they take a very serious view of these acts of mischief.

Warning Against Public Property Damage

They warned that they will not hesitate to take firm action against those who damage public property. This stance extends to any apparatus deployed to serve public functions. The authorities aim to deter future interference with essential wildlife management tools. According to NParks, Singapore had approximately 160,000 crows in 2024.

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Managing this population is considered a critical task for maintaining public health and safety. The disruption of these traps undermines the coordinated efforts to balance urban wildlife. The upcoming charges highlight the legal consequences of interfering with such public services.