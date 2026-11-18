Singapore's Court of Appeal dismissed Peter Kwee's claim to five properties held in his daughter's name, ruling the trust illegal because it was meant to conceal assets from creditors. The landmark decision is the first time the apex court has definitively ruled such a trust void and unenforceable.

Singapore's Court of Appeal on Nov 18 dismissed a bid by motoring tycoon Peter Kwee to claim ownership of five properties held on trust for him by his daughter, in a landmark ruling that the trust was illegal and void.

Trust Ruled Illegal And Void By Court

The court found the trust was set up to conceal the properties from Kwee's creditors, making it contrary to public policy and unenforceable. This is the first time Singapore's highest court has definitively ruled that a trust created by a beneficiary to hide assets from creditors is illegal.

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The written judgment said: We find that as the trust was set up by Mr Kwee for the purpose of concealing the properties from his creditors, it is void and unenforceable as being illegal and contrary to public policy. The court, comprising Justice Ang Cheng Hock, Justice Hri Kumar Nair and Justice Andrew Phang, added: Indeed, such a trust would have, at its root, a dishonest as well as fraudulent intent.

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Kwee had admitted that one of the purposes of placing properties under the names of his family members was to shield the assets from his creditors. His daughter Karen Kwee was declared bankrupt in October 2022. If Kwee had succeeded in his claim, it would have prevented the proceeds from the properties from being distributed to his daughter's creditors. The entrepreneur is known for his car distributorships and his ownership of Laguna National Golf Resort Club.

He has also invested in properties for decades. Kwee asserted that he had a name placing agreement with his family members, under which properties he bought in their names would belong to him. Among other assets, he bought five properties between 1995 and 2000 and registered them in his daughter's name. Two of the properties are landed properties in Bukit Timah, two are in Canada and one is in Australia.

Rental Proceeds Go Into Family Bank Accounts

Rental proceeds from these properties went into three bank accounts, either in the pair's joint names or in Karen Kwee's name. Karen Kwee was declared bankrupt over a $4.1 million loan that she and her then husband Daniel Ou took out in February 2020. Separately, in September 2020, she signed an option to purchase for the sale of one of the Singapore properties without telling her father.

She said Ou wanted a loan from the buyer and told her the document was for show. In October 2020, the buyer lodged a caveat against the property in King's Drive. Karen Kwee testified that she initially did not dare to tell her father about the option to purchase, and waited for six months before she told him about it. In January 2022, the buyer sued her, seeking a declaration that the option to purchase was valid and binding.

Peter Kwee was added as a defendant in the lawsuit and countersued for a declaration that he was the true beneficial owner of the property. A beneficial owner ultimately benefits from an asset even if it is registered under another person's name. The case involving the buyer was later discontinued. In September 2022, Peter Kwee sued his daughter, seeking declarations that she held the properties, excluding King's Drive, and the money in the bank accounts on trust for him.

High Court Judge Declines Declarations Initially

After Karen Kwee became bankrupt, Lai Seng Kwoon, the private trustee appointed to manage her bankruptcy estate, took over for her in the lawsuit. In March 2025, a High Court judge declined to grant the declarations sought by Peter Kwee and found that the businessman had gifted the properties to his daughter.

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The judge said Karen Kwee was thus the beneficial owner of the properties and had made the bulk of the contributions to the bank accounts through the rental proceeds. Peter Kwee appealed against this decision. The Court of Appeal also dismissed his claim, albeit for a different reason, that the trust is illegal and contrary to public policy. The judges disagreed that he had gifted the properties to his daughter.

Instead, they concluded that she was holding the properties on trust for him. The judges said the evidence clearly established that he intended to retain the full beneficial interest in the properties. Peter Kwee had told his family members: After I die already, it is yours. I will see how to split assets within the family.

The second half of the statement clearly suggested that even though a property may be registered in a particular family member's name, he intended to retain a discretion to redistribute his assets. The court said Karen Kwee's conduct in relation to the attempted sale of the King's Drive property did not reflect her perception that she was its true owner.

Court Finds Daughter Was Naive About Sale

Given that she has always relied on her father to deal with her major financial matters, it was not unbelievable that she was naive enough to trust Ou's false assurances, said the court. Peter Kwee had stated in his affidavit that the name placing agreement was made for business strategy, wealth planning and risk management purposes.

When Lai's lawyer, Daryl Fong from Shook Lin and Bok, pressed Peter Kwee on what these phrases meant, the businessman identified several purposes, including avoiding estate duty and shielding the properties from his creditors. The judges said: The only logical inference is that Mr Kwee intended to conceal his beneficial interest from the tax authorities and his creditors, which reinforces our finding that he intended to retain the full beneficial interest in the properties.