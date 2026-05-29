U.S. and Iran Near Cease‑fire Extension, but Trump Holds Final Approval

Vice President JD Vance says progress has been made on a 60‑day cease‑fire extension and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, yet President Trump has not yet signed off, leaving the deal uncertain amid ongoing regional skirmishes.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance addressed reporters on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, to outline the latest stage of diplomatic talks between Washington and Tehran.

According to Vance, both sides have moved "a lot of progress" on a draft agreement that would extend the cease‑fire between the United States and Iran and reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz to unimpeded commercial traffic. The proposed arrangement, which has been discussed in confidence for several days, would lengthen the existing truce by another 60 days while negotiators continue to grapple with thornier issues such as Iran's nuclear programme, sanctions relief, and the removal of U.S. naval blockades from Iranian ports.

Vance stressed that the parties are still negotiating the precise language of the text, and that the final endorsement of the deal rests with President Donald Trump, who has not yet signed off on the proposal.

"We're going back and forth on a couple of language points," Vance said, adding that the president's decision remains "to be determined" despite the tangible forward momentum reported by U.S. and Iranian sources. The draft cease‑fire extension was first reported by Reuters and Axios after a series of tit‑for‑tat attacks that erupted in early April and have continued sporadically despite the fragile truce.

Under the terms being discussed, commercial vessels would once again be allowed to navigate the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway that channels roughly 20 percent of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas shipments. In exchange, the United States would lift a portion of its sanctions on Iranian oil sales and ease the blockade that has constrained Iranian ports.

Such a move would likely cause oil markets to stabilise, a development already hinted at by the recent dip in crude prices following news of the tentative agreement. However, both the White House and Iran's state‑run Tasnim news agency have refrained from confirming the final text, describing the document as still under review and not yet binding. The broader regional context remains volatile.

Earlier this week, U.S. Central Command confirmed that its forces shot down five Iranian attack drones and struck a ground control station in Bandar Abbas that was preparing to launch a sixth. Kuwait's military intercepted a ballistic missile aimed at its territory, underscoring the precarious security environment surrounding the negotiations. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned that any further attacks on U.S. installations would provoke "a more decisive response," while Kuwait condemned the escalation and urged Iran to halt hostilities.

Simultaneously, Israel announced strikes against Hezbollah‑linked infrastructure in Tyre and Beirut, further complicating the diplomatic landscape. Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is slated to meet U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington on Friday, a visit that could serve as a back‑channel to smooth lingering disagreements.

Despite these tensions, Vance expressed optimism that continued dialogue could eventually lead to a lasting peace settlement that addresses not only the cease‑fire and sanctions but also broader regional concerns such as the Israeli‑Hezbollah conflict and Iran's nuclear ambitions





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Iran Ceasefire Strait Of Hormuz Diplomacy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump Cabinet Meets to Finalize Iran War Deal Amid Political and Strategic ChallengesPresident Donald Trump meets with his Cabinet to discuss an emerging agreement with Iran to end hostilities, focusing on nuclear concessions and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, while facing criticism over potential Iranian empowerment and election-year pressures.

Read more »

Oil Prices Slide on Hopes of U.S.-Iran Deal While Tech Stocks Drive Market RecordsOil prices dropped over five percent on growing optimism about a potential U.S.-Iran peace accord that could reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, global stock markets rose, with technology stocks leading indices to new highs amid strong AI-related demand. Analysts note that while geopolitical risks persist, a rotation may be needed to sustain the equity rally.

Read more »

US strikes Iran again, official says, after Trump denies deal on Strait of Hormuz'These actions were measured, purely defensive, and intended to maintain the ceasefire,' the official said.

Read more »

US and Israel Seek Symbolic Victory in Peace Talks with IranUS President Donald Trump is trying to re-invigorate the Abraham Accords to gain a symbolic victory in peace talks with Iran.

Read more »