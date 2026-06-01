U.S. Commerce Department Moves to Close AI Chip Export Loophole to China

The U.S. Department of Commerce issued guidance to enforce license requirements for advanced AI chips exported to Chinese-headquartered entities, even if located abroad, aiming to prevent indirect shipments to Chinese AI firms via subsidiaries in third countries like Malaysia.

The United States Department of Commerce acted on Sunday, May 31, to address a significant loophole that may have allowed companies to indirectly export advanced artificial intelligence chips to Chinese firms.

According to sources familiar with the matter, a paper circulated in Washington, titled "the floodgates have quietly opened," highlighted that high-value AI chips, such as those produced by Nvidia, were reaching subsidiaries of Chinese AI companies in locations like Malaysia. This circumvented broader U.S. efforts to restrict Chinese access to semiconductors essential for developing critical AI capabilities.

The Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) issued weekend guidance clarifying that export license requirements, originally established in 2023, would be enforced for advanced chips destined for entities headquartered in China regardless of their physical location. A BIS spokesperson emphasized that the agency will continue to rigorously enforce export controls to protect critical American technology.

The guidance does not alter the status for Nvidia, as a company official noted that the Commerce Department had already imposed a licensing requirement on Nvidia via a formal letter, preventing shipments. AMD, another major AI chip producer, had not commented at the time of reporting.

The loophole originated from the Trump administration's decision in May 2025 to not enforce the AI Diffusion rule, a regulation from the final days of the Biden administration that governed global licensing for AI chips. Former State Department official Chris McGuire, an expert on technology and national security, observed via social media that the oversight permitted Chinese companies' overseas subsidiaries to acquire Nvidia's Blackwell chips without a license, likely at a large scale.

Importantly, the new BIS guidance does not fix the issue of foundries like Taiwan's TSMC needing to conduct extra due diligence to avoid producing chips for Chinese front companies. Additionally, the guidance does not require data centers to cease using such chips or stop servicing advanced computing equipment like servers.

Meanwhile, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has publicly stated that it is unwise to create two separate AI ecosystems, suggesting that the United States and China can both cooperate and compete in this domain





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

AI Chips Export Controls U.S. Commerce Department China Nvidia Blackwell BIS Semiconductor Restrictions

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Inside 'Penguin Island': Chinese tech giant Tencent's city-sized HQChinese tech giant Tencent has opened its new Shenzhen headquarters to the public. Built entirely on reclaimed land, the sprawling 809,000 sq m campus is designed as a city of the future.

Read more »

US Revokes Visa of Chinese Journalist in Retaliation for Expulsion of New York Times ReporterThe US has revoked the visa of a Chinese national working for the state news agency Xinhua in the United States, in an apparent reciprocal act to Beijing's decision to expel a New York Times reporter. The move has been met with concern by the New York Times, which has called for the reinstatement of its reporter, Vivian Wang, who was expelled by the Chinese government. The decision has also created unease among other Western media that might interview Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te, giving the self-governed island a voice, at the risk of losing their abilities to report within China.

Read more »

Chinese robots dominate Humanoids Summit 2026 in TokyoChinese companies like Booster Robotics and LimX Dynamics are dominating the market with their humanoid robots, taking the technology initially developed in Japan and the US and fine-tuning it for cheaper mass production. This is a repeat of what happened in other Japanese industries, from consumer electronics to cellphones and electric vehicles.

Read more »

UK foreign minister due to visit China and India to discuss global issuesLONDON - British foreign minister Yvette Cooper will travel to China on Monday (June 1), and then onwards to India later in the week, with the visits to focus on global issues from the Strait of Hormuz and the Russia-Ukraine war to the recent Ebola outbreak.Cooper will meet her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on...

Read more »