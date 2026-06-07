U.S. Considers Buying Chagos Islands to Secure Diego Garcia Base Amid Diplomatic Row

The White House is evaluating a plan to purchase the Chagos Islands from Mauritius, bypassing the UK, to ensure continued U.S. control over the Diego Garcia military base. This follows criticism from former President Trump of the UK's separate sovereignty deal with Mauritius. The proposal underscores the high-stakes geopolitical struggle over the strategically vital Indian Ocean atoll.

The White House is reportedly considering a plan to purchase the Chagos Islands directly from Mauritius , a move that would bypass the United Kingdom, according to a report by the Telegraph.

This proposal is one of several options being drafted by the U.S. government to address the future of the strategically vital Diego Garcia atoll, which hosts a crucial joint U.S.-UK military base. The initiative emerges against a backdrop of diplomatic tension, as former President Donald Trump has been a vocal critic of the United Kingdom's separate negotiation with Mauritius to transfer sovereignty of the British Indian Ocean Territory (BIOT).

A U.S. official emphasized the paramount importance of Diego Garcia to American national security, describing it as an indispensable military installation due to its strategic location in the Indian Ocean. The official clarified that while the U.S. remains engaged in regular discussions with Britain to preserve the base's operational viability, the direct purchase option is under active consideration as an alternative pathway to secure long-term control.

The plan to directly engage Mauritius reflects a desire to avoid any uncertainty that could compromise the base's future. The UK government, for its part, had earlier put its own agreement with Mauritius on hold, citing concerns raised by the Trump administration. A UK government spokesperson defended the existing UK-Mauritius framework, stating it was designed to address long-term risks to the base's security and to prevent adversaries from gaining a foothold in such a strategically important location.

The spokesperson underscored that the agreement's core objective is to ensure the long-term operational control and security of Diego Garcia, a asset that has protected shared UK-US security for nearly six decades. The underlying issue is the legal and political challenge to UK sovereignty over the Chagos Islands, which has been contested for years by Mauritius and the Chagossian diaspora. This diplomatic maneuver highlights the high-stakes geopolitical chess game surrounding the Indian Ocean.

Diego Garcia serves as a critical launchpad for U.S. and allied military operations, intelligence gathering, and power projection across a vast region encompassing the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Any shift in control could have profound implications for regional security dynamics and the balance of power.

The U.S. exploring a direct deal with Mauritius signals a lack of full confidence in the UK's approach, while also demonstrating a willingness to use economic leverage (a potential purchase) to achieve a secure, long-term basing agreement. The coming months will likely see intense behind-the-scenes negotiations involving Washington, London, and Port Louis as each seeks to protect its respective strategic interests in the face of legal pressures and moral arguments concerning the rights of the displaced Chagossian people





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Chagos Islands Diego Garcia US-UK Military Base White House Mauritius British Indian Ocean Territory Trump Sovereignty Indian Ocean Strategy

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