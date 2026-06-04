The U.S. has imposed sanctions on Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and several other individuals and entities, in an attempt to pressure the communist government to change its policies. The sanctions come after a long-standing tension between the U.S. and Cuba, with the U.S. critical of Cuba's human rights record and its close ties with other countries in the region.

The U.S. on Thursday imposed sanctions on Cuba n President Miguel Diaz-Canel and some affiliated people and entities, the U.S. Treasury Department's website showed. The Cuba n government did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the sanctions, which also targeted four other people and five entities, including the Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Cuba .

Diaz-Canel, 60, has served as president of the Caribbean country since taking over from Raul Castro, the brother of Cuba's former leader Fidel Castro, in 2018. Thursday's action against Diaz-Canel is the latest by Washington to intensify pressure on the island's communist leaders. The sanctions were announced as President Donald Trump told reporters that the U.S. wanted Cuba to be a nicely run country.

Last month, the U.S. government imposed sanctions on 11 Cuban officials, including the country's communications minister, several military leaders and its main intelligence agency. The U.S. also charged Raul Castro with murder for his alleged involvement in a 1996 incident in which Cuban jets shot down planes operated by a group of Cuban exiles.

This move comes after a long-standing tension between the U.S. and Cuba, with the U.S. imposing various sanctions on the communist government in an attempt to influence its policies. The U.S. has been critical of Cuba's human rights record and its close ties with other countries in the region. The Cuban government has accused the U.S. of trying to undermine its sovereignty and interfere in its internal affairs.

The imposition of sanctions is likely to further strain relations between the two countries, with the U.S. seeking to isolate Cuba from the international community. The move is also seen as a response to Cuba's increasing involvement in regional affairs, including its support for leftist governments in Venezuela and Nicaragua. The U.S. has been critical of Cuba's involvement in these countries, viewing it as a threat to regional stability and security.

The imposition of sanctions is a significant development in the ongoing standoff between the U.S. and Cuba, with both sides dug in on their positions. The U.S. is likely to continue to impose sanctions on Cuba in an attempt to influence its policies, while Cuba is likely to resist any attempts to undermine its sovereignty and independence





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