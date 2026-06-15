U.S. Shifts to Hands-On Approach with Frontier AI After Security Fears

The U.S. government's sudden export control on advanced AI models like Anthropic's highlights a broader tension between corporate development and national security concerns, set against a backdrop of technological opacity and public anxiety.

The United States government has abruptly shifted from a largely hands-off approach to frontier artificial intelligence, issuing an export control directive that restricts access to powerful models like Anthropic 's Mythos to U.S. nationals only.

This move follows growing concern within the administration about the national security implications of advanced AI, particularly its potential for cybersecurity threats. Anthropic, a leading AI developer, had itself previously acknowledged the dangers of its most capable models, delaying the release of Mythos due to its exceptional hacking abilities. Instead, it was shared with a limited group of U.S. organizations to help strengthen critical infrastructure.

The publicly released version, named Fable, was designed with stringent safeguards to prevent malicious use but was swiftly taken offline after the government's directive, reportedly triggered by a discovered method to bypass those protections. The conflict between Anthropic and the Trump administration has been intensifying since early 2025, with political leaders accusing the company of creating 'woke AI' and criticizing CEO Dario Amodei.

Disputes initially centered on AI regulation and semiconductor exports but escalated after Anthropic refused to provide its technology to the Pentagon for domestic surveillance and autonomous weapons. While the government has not officially explained its recent action, Anthropic believes it was responding to a 'jailbreak' technique that could override Fable's safety filters, which normally route risky requests to a less powerful model.

The company concedes that no current AI system can achieve perfect resistance to such circumvention attempts, a challenge compounded by a dedicated online community-dubbed the 'Undersphere'-actively working to break AI guardrails. Adding complexity, a researcher known as 'Pliny the Liberator' publicly disclosed what they claimed was Fable's full system prompt, the hidden instructions that govern the model's behavior, just two days after its release.

The underlying issue making models like Fable so difficult to secure is our fundamental lack of understanding of how modern large language models operate. As Oxford economist Maximilian Kasy notes, these systems, with billions of parameters trained on vast datasets, function more like alchemy than science-they work remarkably well despite defying theoretical expectations, generalizing in ways experts thought improbable. This inherent opacity is a central obstacle to effective regulation.

Governments lack the independent access to data, infrastructure, and expertise needed to audit proprietary frontier AI models. The U.S. administration's recent executive order on AI security, published two weeks ago, reflects a new recognition of this power imbalance. Having realized the profound capabilities of these systems, the government is now demanding that developers submit their models for pre-release review, an implicit admission that it does not fully trust companies to assess their own creations' risks and potential for misuse.

This dynamic leaves the public with even less visibility, contributing to a global sentiment of apprehension: an international survey from last year showed public concern about AI outweighs excitement by more than two to one. Artificial intelligence remains a technology of immense hype and equally immense uncertainty, now caught in the crosscurrents of corporate innovation, governmental authority, and societal unease





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