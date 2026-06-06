U.S. Urges Taiwan to Boost Defense Spending on Drones Amid Legislative Delays

The de facto U.S. ambassador to Taiwan stresses the need for smarter defense investments in drones following parliamentary cuts to funding for asymmetric systems, while addressing broader U.S. commitment amid geopolitical tensions.

Taipei, June 6 - The de facto U.S. ambassador to Taiwan urged the island to not only increase its defense spending but to spend more intelligently, specifically by investing in unmanned systems like drones.

This advice comes as Taiwan's parliament approved only two-thirds of the extra defense budget requested by President Lai Ching-te, cutting funds intended for domestically produced drones and missiles. Raymond Greene, director of the American Institute in Taiwan, emphasized at a Taipei forum that lessons from the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East show drones are fundamentally altering modern warfare.

He stated that investing in such asymmetric capabilities is the quickest way for Taiwan to re-establish a military balance across the Taiwan Strait against China's growing threat. The United States, Taiwan's most important arms supplier despite a lack of formal diplomatic ties, is legally obligated to help the island defend itself.

However, uncertainty has grown after former President Donald Trump recently met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and indicated he is still considering a new $14 billion arms package for Taipei. Greene reiterated that U.S. policy has not changed, underscoring that maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is critical for global economic well-being and that the U.S. opposes any coerced change to Taiwan's status.

Taiwan's government consistently rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims, asserting that only its 23 million people can decide their future. A Taiwanese official separately stressed that peace does not mean passivity, stating that Taiwan must rely on deterrence through strength to protect not only its sovereignty but also the common interests of the Indo-Pacific region and democracies worldwide





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Taiwan U.S.-Taiwan Relations Defense Spending Drones Asymmetric Warfare Raymond Greene AIT China Military Balance Arms Sales

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