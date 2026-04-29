UAE Exits OPEC: A Shift in Global Oil Dynamics

The United Arab Emirates has withdrawn from OPEC, a move analysts say could reshape geopolitical alignments and weaken the cartel's influence despite limited immediate market impact. The decision stems from disagreements over production quotas and a desire for greater output flexibility.

The United Arab Emirates ( UAE ) has announced its withdrawal from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries ( OPEC ), effective May 1st. This decision, while not immediately causing significant market disruption, is viewed by analysts as a potentially reshaping move with geopolitical implications.

OPEC, established 65 years ago, currently comprises 12 nations – Algeria, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Libya, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Venezuela – collectively controlling over 80% of the world’s proven oil reserves and producing around 40% of global crude oil. The UAE’s departure stems from long-standing frustrations with production quotas and a desire for greater flexibility to expand its output, which currently stands around 3.4 million barrels per day with a capacity of roughly 5 million.

Analysts suggest the immediate impact on oil prices will be limited due to existing supply constraints related to the Strait of Hormuz. However, the move signals a weakening of OPEC’s influence, particularly its ability to manage global oil markets. Experts like Claudio Galimberti of Rystad Energy describe the announcement as “consequential,” while Rachel Ziemba of the Center for a New American Security believes it’s a signal for a post-conflict environment.

The potential for other OPEC members, such as Nigeria and Iraq, to follow suit and increase production is also a concern. The oil market’s inherent complexity and self-balancing mechanisms may mitigate fragmentation, but the UAE’s exit removes a key member capable of rapidly increasing production, diminishing OPEC’s overall sway. The UAE joined OPEC through Abu Dhabi in 1967.

Over the years, OPEC’s dominance has been challenged by increased oil production from non-OPEC nations, most notably the United States, which now surpasses Saudi Arabia in daily crude output. Experts like Gregory Treverton from the University of Southern California argue that OPEC has been in a state of decline for some time, lacking the ability to effectively discipline member states to limit production.

While OPEC has survived past crises, including the Iran-Iraq war, the UAE’s departure underscores a shifting landscape in global energy dynamics. The move highlights the growing importance of individual national interests and the potential for a more fragmented and less controlled oil market in the future. The long-term consequences will depend on how other producers respond and the evolution of geopolitical factors affecting oil supply and demand





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

OPEC UAE Oil Energy Geopolitics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

EU's Kallas Urges Southeast Asia to Avoid Russian OilThe EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas cautioned Southeast Asian nations against relying on Russian oil supplies amid global fuel shortages exacerbated by the Middle East conflict, emphasizing that Russian oil revenues fund the war in Ukraine. She advocated for diversifying energy sources and seeking alternatives to Russian oil.

Read more »

GCC Leaders Gather in Jeddah Amid Ongoing US-Iran Tensions and Criticism of Regional ResponseGCC member states convene in Saudi Arabia to address the fallout from the US-Israel conflict with Iran, as Qatar warns of a 'frozen conflict' and the UAE criticizes the council’s weak response. The summit aims to foster regional unity amid escalating tensions and unresolved peace talks.

Read more »

Japan's Tourism Shift & Global Regulation of Social MediaJapan's tourism is rebounding with record visitor numbers, but a decline in Chinese tourists is prompting a shift towards new markets. Simultaneously, governments worldwide are increasingly regulating social media platforms, raising questions about effectiveness and enforcement. The article also touches upon the economic impact of disruptions in energy flows due to geopolitical tensions.

Read more »

Oil Prices Surge as US Plans Extended Blockade of Iranian PortsOil prices continue to rise amid reports that the US will extend its blockade of Iranian ports, exacerbating supply disruptions in the Middle East and tightening global inventories.

Read more »

Oil prices rise with eyes on Iran, UAE; AI concerns weigh on stocksNEW YORK - Oil prices rose on Tuesday (April 28) as investors assessed the stalemate in the Iran conflict and news that the United Arab Emirates was cutting ties with OPEC, while concerns that the AI boom was losing momentum weighed on equity markets.US bond prices also slid, with yields up on concern over the effect of high energy prices...

Read more »