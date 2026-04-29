UAE to Leave OPEC, Signaling Shift in Gulf Power Dynamics

The United Arab Emirates has announced its withdrawal from OPEC, a move that weakens the oil cartel and highlights growing tensions with Saudi Arabia. The decision reflects the UAE’s desire to independently pursue its national interests and maximize its oil production capacity.

The United Arab Emirates has decided to withdraw from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries ( OPEC ) and its expanded alliance, OPEC +, effective May 1st. This move removes a significant oil producer – the third and fourth largest within the groups – and signals a growing divergence in energy policy and broader regional ambitions between the UAE and Saudi Arabia .

The decision, while seemingly sudden, is rooted in years of Emirati dissatisfaction with OPEC’s production quotas and a desire to independently pursue its national interests, particularly in maximizing oil production capacity. Abu Dhabi aims to increase its production from 3.4 million barrels per day to 5 million barrels per day by 2027, reflecting a strategy to monetize its substantial reserves and mitigate the risk of stranded assets in a potential future transition away from fossil fuels.

The UAE’s departure highlights a fundamental shift in its priorities, increasingly focusing on strengthening ties with the United States and potentially Israel, while distancing itself from what it perceives as an outdated regional order dominated by Saudi Arabia. This rift became particularly evident in December 2025 over conflicting visions for security in Yemen, despite a temporary alignment in the face of Iranian threats.

The UAE has been signaling its potential split from OPEC for at least five years, stemming from disagreements with Saudi Arabia regarding oil production levels, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. While Saudi Arabia prioritized maintaining high oil prices through reduced output, the UAE advocated for increased production to capitalize on its expanded capacity and diversify its economy.

The UAE’s economy is more diversified than Saudi Arabia’s, making it less reliant on high oil prices to fund large-scale projects. Founded in 1960, OPEC historically played a crucial role in regulating oil production and influencing global crude prices, challenging Western dominance in the postcolonial era. While other nations like Qatar and Angola have left OPEC in recent years, the UAE’s exit carries significantly more weight, impacting approximately 12% of the organization’s total oil output.

The loss of a major swing producer like the UAE weakens OPEC’s ability to respond effectively to fluctuating market conditions. The UAE’s decision is not merely about oil production; it represents a broader recalibration of its foreign policy, prioritizing national interests and strategic partnerships. This move underscores a growing assertiveness by Abu Dhabi and a willingness to challenge the traditional power dynamics within the Gulf region.

The UAE is evaluating which nations have provided support during times of crisis, and its OPEC decision reflects this assessment. The leadership in the UAE is prioritizing its own national interests and forging new alliances





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