UBS Index: Zurich and Tokyo Lead Bubble Risk as AI Wealth Reshapes Global Housing

The latest UBS Global Real Estate Bubble Index shows Zurich and Tokyo as the only high-risk cities, while AI-driven wealth lifts demand in tech hubs and higher borrowing costs strain ordinary buyers.

Global housing markets are becoming more uneven as wealth from equities and artificial intelligence lifts demand in rich cities, while higher rates still hurt ordinary buyers.

Zurich and Tokyo have the highest bubble risk, with prices far ahead of incomes, according to the latest UBS Global Real Estate Bubble Index. The index, now in its 12th year, assesses private housing-market imbalances across 23 global cities. It compares home prices with incomes and rents, alongside credit and construction activity, among other factors. Globally, bubble risk is broadly unchanged from 2025, but the headline masks considerable differences across cities.

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Wealth From Equities Reshapes Demand

For decades, the housing equation was relatively straightforward. What people paid for a home depended largely on what they earned and how much they could borrow. That relationship is becoming more complicated as buoyant equity markets have boosted the purchasing power of affluent households, while the AI investment boom is creating substantial wealth in technology centres. Such buyers can make bigger down payments or purchase homes outright, making them less sensitive to mortgage rates.

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For ordinary households, however, affordability remains stretched, and higher borrowing costs could bite harder if the Federal Reserve raises rates further by 25 basis points in December and March. Seoul, which recorded one of the biggest increases in bubble risk, illustrates how financial wealth can reshape housing demand. Residential prices surged 50% between 2017 and 2021, then fell 20% as interest rates rose. The subsequent rebound has been striking, with inflation-adjusted prices up 11% over the past year.

Technology Hubs Drive Bubble Risk

As a major technology and AI hub, Seoul is benefiting from the wealth generated by the investment boom. San Francisco is similar, with technology employment and equity wealth supporting parts of its housing market despite elevated borrowing costs. For property markets, where wealth is being created may increasingly matter as much as where interest rates are heading. Zurich and Tokyo top the UBS index and are its only high-risk cities.

Over the past 20 years, Zurich's real house prices have risen almost 140% versus increases of 40% in rents and 30% in incomes. Housing shortages and international talent inflows have sustained demand, but valuations are increasingly stretched. Tokyo faces similar tensions. Real home prices have risen around 50% over seven years, roughly five times the growth in real incomes.

Prices have climbed another 6% over the past year, while newly built apartments in central Tokyo have risen around 20%, pushing more domestic buyers towards suburban homes. Higher Japanese interest rates have yet to derail the market, with demand supported by rising wages and foreign buyers. Wages are over 4% among younger workers, well above short-end and long-end interest rates of around 1.25% and 3% respectively.

London Shows How Fortunes Reverse

High bubble risk does not imply an imminent correction, but the widening gap between prices and incomes in both Zurich and Tokyo leaves less room for disappointment. London demonstrates how quickly property fortunes can reverse. It topped the UBS bubble-risk ranking in 2016, the year of the Brexit referendum. A decade later, it sits at the lower-risk half of the index.

After five years of weakness, London real home prices are now more than 15% below their 2021 level. Scarce housing and near-record rents have not been enough to offset stretched affordability, higher taxes on expensive properties, and an outflow of wealthy residents. Sterling weakness and lower prices have attracted international buyers at the top end, but the broader market remains subdued. London's experience shows that even severe housing shortages cannot always overcome weak affordability and unfavourable policy conditions.

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Sydney offers a similar lesson, with real prices having fallen 4.4% over the past year as borrowing costs eroded affordability. Housing shortages and immigration remain supportive, but without meaningful rate relief, a sustained recovery looks difficult. Hong Kong and Singapore remain in the index's moderate-risk category, despite contrasting market trends. Hong Kong is emerging from a prolonged correction.

After real house prices fell more than 30% between 2018 and 2025, they have rebounded 8.7% over the past year. Lower mortgage rates have revived new-home sales, while inflows of professionals from mainland China have supported demand. Despite the recovery, Hong Kong's moderate-risk classification suggests current private residential valuations are not yet reflecting the excesses seen in other global cities. Singapore has been considerably more stable.

Real private residential prices have risen around 1% over the past year, while rents have been broadly flat. Local owner-occupiers and upgraders are the main sources of demand, as elevated stamp duties continue to restrain foreign purchases. Prudential safeguards add to that stability. Debt-servicing rules generally cap monthly debt commitments at 55% of income, while banks apply interest-rate buffers when assessing mortgage affordability.

Policies Shape Stable Market Outcomes

Together with healthy household balance sheets and calibrated housing supply, these measures should help keep private residential prices stable. The global picture is one of inequality, where wealth from equities and AI lifts demand in rich cities, while higher rates still hurt ordinary buyers. High bond yields still threaten affordability and valuations, creating a complex environment for investors and homeowners alike. This trend is likely to persist unless there is a significant shift in monetary policy or economic growth patterns.

Investors must therefore look beyond interest rates to understand where wealth is being created and how local policies shape housing outcomes.