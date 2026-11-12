UFC Fighters Merab Dvalishvili and Usman Nurmagomedov Arrested in Abu Dhabi Brawl

Abu Dhabi police detained 10 individuals, including UFC star Merab Dvalishvili and PFL champion Usman Nurmagomedov, following a hotel lobby altercation ahead of the RAF event.

Abu Dhabi Police arrested ten individuals on November 12, 2025, following a violent altercation that implicated former UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili and PFL lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov. The incident, which occurred at the entrance of a hotel in the United Arab Emirates, sparked widespread online discussion after video footage of the fight circulated on social media platforms.

Details of the November 12 Hotel Brawl

Police authorities confirmed the detention of ten people involved in the conflict, citing prior disputes between the two groups as the underlying cause. The official statement from Abu Dhabi Police specified that eight individuals were arrested for their direct participation in the physical fight that took place at the hotel entrance. Additionally, authorities took legal action against two separate individuals who filmed the incident, emphasizing that recording and sharing such content also carries legal consequences.

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The footage that triggered the arrest narrative shows Dvalishvili, who is scheduled to compete at the Real American Freestyle event, giving an interview in the lobby of a hotel. As he spoke to a reporter, Nurmagomedov and several others approached him from behind. In the widely viewed video, Nurmagomedov appears to strike Dvalishvili across the face, which immediately escalated into a brawl involving members of both groups.

Context of Upcoming Combat Sports Events

The altercation occurred just days before Dvalishvili was set to compete at the Real American Freestyle (RAF) Abu Dhabi event. This major mixed martial arts gathering is scheduled to take place at the Etihad Arena this Saturday, November 15, 2025. The timing of the arrest and the brawl has drawn significant attention from the combat sports community, as both athletes hold prominent titles in their respective organizations.

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Dvalishvili, a former UFC bantamweight champion, was preparing for his upcoming bout while Nurmagomedov, the PFL lightweight champion, was also a high-profile figure in the regional fighting circuit. The presence of two champions from different organizations in a single incident has amplified the media coverage of the event. Legal proceedings are now underway as the Abu Dhabi Police process the arrested individuals and the evidence collected from the scene.

Impact on Fighters and Scheduled Competitions

The arrests raise immediate questions regarding the participation of the fighters in the upcoming Real American Freestyle event. With the event scheduled for Saturday, November 15, 2025, the legal status of Dvalishvili and Nurmagomedov will determine their eligibility to compete. The Etihad Arena is expected to remain the central venue for the fight card, but the outcome of the police investigation could alter the scheduled matchups.

Observers and fans are now waiting for updates from the United Arab Emirates legal system regarding the charges and potential penalties for those detained. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the high stakes and intense rivalries that can emerge outside the octagon. As the investigation continues, the combat sports world monitors the situation closely, awaiting any further official statements from Abu Dhabi Police or the event organizers regarding the fighters' availability for the weekend's card.