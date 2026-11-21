UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham and EU leaders sealed deals to cut food checks, link emissions trading and let 100,000 young people live and work in each other's countries, while university fees remain unresolved.

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham and EU leaders sealed deals at a Brussels summit on Friday to ease trade and youth mobility after Brexit. The agreements cover food exports, carbon markets and a youth experience scheme.

UK and EU Seal Landmark Brexit Deals

They also re-energised talk of closer ties a decade after Britain voted to leave the European Union. The mood was upbeat as Burnham shook hands with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa. Burnham called it a landmark agreement and said: This is a good day for Britain. This is a good day for Europe.

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Von der Leyen called it a turning point in relations. Three main agreements were wrapped up in Brussels. One cuts red tape for food exports. Another links the two sides emissions-trading schemes, cutting carbon taxes on some exports.

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A third creates a youth experience scheme letting 100,000 under-30s from each side reside for up to three years in the other territory for work, study or travel. Burnham argued the accords, initiated by his predecessor Keir Starmer, will unpick some of the damage inflicted by the hard Brexit we ended up with. He said they could bring in 17 billion pounds, or 22 billion US dollars, a year and add 0.5 percent to Britain economic output.

Food Exports Boost for British Retailers

British retailers welcomed the deal to remove checks on food and agricultural products. Alex Freudmann, managing director of food at Marks and Spencer, said getting spaghetti bolognese from Lincolnshire onto a shelf in Dublin takes hundreds of extra miles, mountains of paperwork, a vets signature and even the Latin name of a cow.

One potential dampener emerged as the bloc and London jostled over linking ultimate implementation of the new deals to Britain agreeing to cut university fees for EU students. Both sides gave themselves six months to reach an agreement on fee levels. EU negotiators want European students to pay domestic fees in Britain, something the UK has resisted. A statement from EU countries seen by AFP said they would hold off implementation until there was agreement over the fees.

Burnham insisted the deal is done, even if talks continue. An EU official said negotiations had not been easy, but they sensed good will to resolve the issue. Since taking power this summer, Burnham has smashed through taboos in Britain toxic debate over Europe, going as far as to float rejoining the bloc one day. Costa told Burnham the EU was open to having the closest possible relationship, but recalled the obligations of EU membership, including single-market principles.

Having previously said he would like to see Britain rejoin the EU in his lifetime, Burnham promised to lay out options ranging from leaving things as they are to entering the customs union or becoming a member again. He trod cautiously at the summit, saying only that he would hold an informal brainstorming with the EU over the next year. We do need to consider what is the right long-term relationship.

Incremental steps only take us so far, Burnham said in response to a question from AFP. He conceded Friday deals were likely the limit of what we can achieve in this parliament. The British people will be the boss of what happens next, he said. We will not be running ahead of public opinion.

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Reform UK Criticises Burnham Strategy

Farage, who shadowed Burnham to Brussels and delivered his own press conference, said: He has let the genie out of the bottle, and I think he is going to be very, very surprised by the backlash he gets. Reform UK is a eurosceptic, anti-immigration party. The strategy carries risks because Burnham own party is divided on how to proceed. His push leaves him open to accusations of Brexit betrayal from the opposition Conservatives and Reform UK.

Polls now regularly indicate most Britons regret Brexit. The war in Ukraine and the UK military strength are drawing the two sides back together. The summit produced pledges of stronger cooperation on security and defence, as well as efforts to restrict irregular migration. The rapprochement also reflects Britain weak economy, damaged by Brexit.

Months, likely years, of negotiations lie ahead on everything from electricity markets to manufacturing rules. Talks are also continuing on Britain desire to be included in the bloc made in Europe rules, which favour European manufacturers for public projects. To get the deals, the UK must accept some EU rules it has no role in setting. EU officials have been reluctant to encourage talk of the UK rejoining.

EU Leaders Seek Clarity on UK Intentions

They are weary from the shifting demands of seven British prime ministers over the last decade and want clarity about the country intentions. Von der Leyen said a lot has changed since the Brexit vote, including the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia war on Ukraine. She said the EU is totally open to do the necessary brainstorming for the wider picture. Burnham said he wanted the two sides to do that brainstorming before their next summit, probably a year from now.

Burnham hopes friendlier EU relations will help build a broad centre-left coalition to win the next general election, not anticipated until 2029. For now, the deals mark only the second EU-UK summit since Britain became the first country to leave the world biggest trading bloc.