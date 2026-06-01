UK Blocks Two US-Based Political Commentators from Entering Country Ahead of SXSW London Festival

Britain's interior ministry has cancelled the Electronic Travel Authorisation of left-wing Israel critics Cenk Uygur and Hasan Piker, preventing them from attending the SXSW London festival. The decision, based on grounds that their presence may not be conducive to the public good, follows a series of attacks on the Jewish community and raises questions about free speech and foreign influence. Both commentators have faced controversy over past statements, including Piker's comment about 9/11. This move mirrors a recent ban on US rapper Kanye West over antisemitic remarks.

The UK Home Office announced on Monday that it has blocked the entry of two prominent US-based political commentators, citing concerns over the public good .

Cenk Uygur, 56, and his nephew Hasan Piker, 34, both known for their left-wing critiques of Israel, were scheduled to speak at the SXSW London festival, a six-day event running until Saturday that mirrors the famous Austin SXSW, blending music, film, and intellectual discussions. The ministry stated that their Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) had been cancelled because their presence in the United Kingdom could be detrimental to public order.

This decision comes amid heightened tensions following a spate of antisemitic incidents across Britain, including attacks on Jewish communities. Uygur, founder of the popular progressive YouTube channel The Young Turks, was set to participate in a panel titled "Techno-Feudalism Is Here. Who Are The Lords?

" on Wednesday. Piker, a streamer and content creator, was slated to speak at an event called "How The American Left Learned To Speak The Internet.

" Both cancellations have sparked a debate about the limits of free speech and the role of foreign policy considerations in domestic visa decisions. Piker took to social media platform X to express his frustration, writing, "I've been banned for criticising Israel. Are we free anymore?

" He further suggested that the UK government acted "at the behest of Israel," accusing the West of sacrificing liberal values for a "genocidal fascist foreign government. " He also referenced a 2019 livestream where he made a controversial remark about the September 11 attacks, which he later acknowledged as inappropriate. The incident is not isolated; last month, British authorities also denied entry to US rapper Kanye West (now known as Ye) over his history of antisemitic comments.

The Wireless Festival, where West was booked for three nights in July, promptly cancelled his appearances. These actions signal a broader trend of the UK government using immigration controls to bar individuals whose rhetoric is deemed hateful or potentially inflaming, especially in the context of rising religious and ethnic tensions. Critics argue that such bans set a dangerous precedent for suppressing dissent and undermine the UK's commitment to open debate.

Supporters, however, maintain that protecting public safety and community relations is paramount, and that those who spread vitriolic or extremist views should not be given a platform. The SXSW London organisers have not yet commented on how these cancellations will affect the festival's programming or its overarching message of cross-cultural exchange





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UK Visa Ban Cenk Uygur Hasan Piker SXSW London Free Speech Israel Criticism Public Good Jewish Community Attacks Kanye West Ban

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