UK Considers Tougher Stance on Pro-Palestinian Protests Amid Rising Antisemitism

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer warns of stricter action against certain chants at pro-Palestinian protests as concerns grow over the safety of British Jews following a terror attack and a surge in antisemitic incidents. The UK raises its terrorism threat level in response.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has signaled a potential shift in the government's approach to pro-Palestinian protests, advocating for stricter measures against specific chants deemed to incite hatred or violence.

This comes amid escalating concerns for the safety and security of the Jewish community in Britain, following a recent stabbing attack in Golders Green, a prominent Jewish neighborhood in London, and a broader surge in antisemitic incidents. The attack, which left two Jewish men wounded, has been classified as an act of terrorism, prompting authorities to raise the UK’s terrorism threat level.

Starmer, while reaffirming the fundamental right to peaceful protest, emphasized that certain expressions cross the line into unacceptable incitement. He specifically cited the phrase 'globalise the intifada' as an example of a chant that warrants tougher action. The term 'intifada,' meaning 'uprising' in Arabic, has become a focal point of debate, with critics arguing its use in protest slogans implies support for violence against Israel and, by extension, Jewish people.

The Prime Minister’s comments reflect a growing pressure to balance the protection of free speech with the need to safeguard communities from hate and intimidation. This balancing act is particularly sensitive given the ongoing conflict in Gaza and the heightened emotions it has stirred both domestically and internationally. The cumulative effect of repeated protests, coupled with the use of inflammatory rhetoric, is believed to be contributing to the alarming rise in antisemitism across the UK.

The government is now considering whether to ban certain marches or impose stricter conditions on those allowed to proceed, focusing on preventing the display of symbols or the chanting of slogans that promote hatred or violence. The Metropolitan Police Commissioner, Mark Rowley, has issued a stark warning that British Jews are facing an unprecedented level of threat, becoming targets for a wide spectrum of extremist groups.

He highlighted that antisemitism is no longer confined to the fringes of society but has become increasingly mainstream, fueled in part by the proliferation of hate speech on social media platforms. Rowley identified extremist groups across the political spectrum – from the far-right to Islamist terrorists – as posing a threat, as well as hostile state actors, specifically mentioning Iranian-related threats.

This assessment led to the elevation of the UK’s terrorism threat level from 'substantial' to 'severe,' indicating that an attack is considered highly likely within the next six months. The decision to raise the threat level was not solely based on the Golders Green attack but also reflects a broader assessment of the increased danger posed by both Islamist and far-right extremist groups operating within the UK.

Data from the Community Security Trust charity reveals a dramatic increase in antisemitic incidents since the Hamas attacks on Israel in October 2023. Reported incidents surged from 1,662 in 2022 to 3,700 in 2025, demonstrating the severity of the situation and the urgent need for effective countermeasures. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has been actively engaging with Jewish community leaders to address their concerns and reassure them of the government’s commitment to their safety and security.

The government is exploring a range of measures to combat antisemitism, including increased funding for security at Jewish institutions, enhanced police patrols in Jewish neighborhoods, and stricter enforcement of hate speech laws. The situation remains fluid and requires a coordinated response from law enforcement, intelligence agencies, and community organizations to protect British Jews and uphold the principles of tolerance and respect





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