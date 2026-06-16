UK Investigates Russian Warship Allegedly Firing Warning Shots in Channel Near Isle of Wight

The UK Ministry of Defence is probing reports that a Russian Navy vessel fired warning shots at a British yacht near the Isle of Wight, an incident officials describe as isolated and unrelated to a recent tanker boarding operation targeting Russia's shadow fleet.

Britain's defence ministry announced on Tuesday that it is investigating reports of an incident in the English Channel involving a Russia n warship. According to a UK defence source, a UK-registered yacht reported that a Russia n Navy vessel fired warning shots at a distance of approximately 500 yards.

The alleged incident took place about 20 nautical miles south of the Isle of Wight, just outside British waters. No injuries or damage were reported by the yacht, which continued its journey after a welfare visit by a seaboat dispatched from the British naval vessel HMS Tyne. Another British naval vessel, HMS Mersey, was monitoring the Russian ship at the time.

The ministry stressed the incident is being treated as an isolated event not linked to a separate UK-led operation over the weekend. That operation involved British commandos boarding the sanctioned oil tanker Smyrtos, believed to be part of Russia's shadow fleet, off the southern English coast. The commandos fast-roped from a helicopter in a dramatic raid. Britain charged the Indian captain of the tanker, Ajay Pant, with violating UK sanctions on Russia.

He appeared in court via video link, was remanded in custody, and will face a hearing in July. Both events occurred as G7 leaders gathered in France to agree on intensifying pressure on Russia over its war in Ukraine





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UK Russia English Channel Warning Shots Yacht HMS Tyne HMS Mersey Shadow Fleet Smyrtos Ajay Pant Sanctions G7 Ukraine War

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