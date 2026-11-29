Britain's Department for Work and Pensions confirmed a deliberate cyberattack was detected on Thursday night, prompting precautionary service shutdowns while pensions and benefits continued as normal.

Britain's biggest-spending government department confirmed on Saturday that the cyber incident that prompted it to take its systems offline over the past couple of days was a deliberate cyberattack.

The Department for Work and Pensions, which pays out benefits to millions of people including retirees and those requiring welfare support, said in a statement that it had experienced an attempt to gain unauthorised access to our systems. No further details about the source of the attack were disclosed. A spokesperson said the incident was detected late on Nov 26. The department said its team and specialist cyber experts continue to investigate a cyberattack on DWP's systems.

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DWP investigates cyberattack

The DWP said it is continuing to work with the National Cyber Security Center and the Government Cyber Coordination Center to understand what had occurred. Authorities are working to understand the cause of the attempt to gain unauthorised access. The incident, which was first detected on Thursday night, saw a range of services taken offline as a precautionary measure. Several of those services remained offline on Saturday.

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The department has said there was no evidence of any personal details being compromised, and pensions and benefit payments continued to be made as normal. Officials insisted regular welfare and pension payments were unaffected. On Friday, the prime minister's office said that there was no evidence that a malicious actor had targeted other government departments. The DWP has not disclosed further details about the source of the attack.

The cyberattack is the latest in a series of cybersecurity incidents to hit the United Kingdom. Businesses and governments have faced a string of technological failures which, in recent weeks, have crippled the online systems of organisations such as Britain's domestic intelligence service MI5. The defence ministry this week warned UK military suppliers to Ukraine about increasing sabotage attempts by Russia.

UK faces rising cyber threats

The UK advised the companies on how to reduce their exposure, detect and report hostile reconnaissance and minimise the impact of an attack. Most notably, a number of UK meat suppliers said that their fridges heated up overnight as they were affected by hacks targeting software used by supermarkets across Europe.

A separate UK incident last year heavily impacted Jaguar Land Rover, while attacks affected also operations at retailer Marks & Spencer, plush department store Harrods and the Co-op food chain. Earlier this month, the country's cyberchief said that the UK will likely face artificial intelligence cyberattacks on its critical infrastructure by 2028 as criminals and states, including China and Russia, increasingly use AI in their cyberactivity.

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AI risk to critical infrastructure

Richard Horne, the head of the National Cyber Security Center, said that could include AI-powered malware for ransomware attacks. He said the technology will allow vulnerabilities that have been tolerated for far too long to be discovered and exploited at a scale that was once unimaginable. The DWP, which is the UK's biggest-spending government department, continues to investigate the incident alongside specialist cyber experts and national security bodies.