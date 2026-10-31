UK PM Burnham Open to Slavery Apology but Rejects Reparations Ahead of Commonwealth Summit

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said he is open to a formal apology for Britain's role in slavery but ruled out financial reparations before the Commonwealth summit in Antigua and Barbuda. He also proposed a new debt relief drive as Caribbean leaders press their reparatory justice demands.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said he is open to calls for a formal apology for Britain's historical role in slavery, before attending next week's Commonwealth summit where he is likely to face demands for financial reparations.

Writing in the Guardian newspaper, Burnham said Britain was offering a structured dialogue with those affected by the transatlantic slave trade, in which at least 12.5 million Africans were abducted and sold into slavery. Listening to calls for a formal apology on behalf of the British state would form an important part of this process, he wrote, adding that he was open to them. But Burnham rejected calls for financial reparations.

Also read Scottish police open early inquiry into Epstein's reported 1999 Balmoral stay with Andrew

Burnham Addresses Slavery Apology

He wrote that he did not think British people today could be held liable for historical wrongs, however heinous, that happened in a different age under different laws and in which they played no personal part. From the 15th to the 19th century, millions of Africans were sold into slavery by European traders. According to the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade Database, Britain transported an estimated 3.2 million people across the Atlantic.

Advertisement

The wider transatlantic trade saw at least 12.5 million Africans abducted and sold into slavery, a figure Burnham cited in his Guardian article. Ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Antigua and Barbuda, a spokesperson for King Charles said he will not shy away from confronting the most shameful aspects of the past during his visit.

The spokesperson for Charles, head of the Commonwealth group of 56 nations mainly former British colonies, added that it would not be appropriate for him to address matters of particular policy relating to the UK government's position. Charles continues to receive treatment for cancer, though a senior Buckingham Palace aide said he was working as hard as ever, across time zones with packed schedules.

Caribbean Leaders Seek Reparations

Caribbean leaders are expected to press demands for reparations, which they have often framed in terms of debt relief, development finance, education, healthcare and climate resilience rather than direct cash payments. Burnham also wrote in the Guardian that he wanted to launch a new drive on debt, including by helping more vulnerable countries repay over a longer time period and with better rates.

Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne welcomed Burnham's comments and his proposals for practical assistance, though he added in a Facebook post that the Caribbean's longstanding position on reparatory justice remained unchanged. The exchange suggests the summit will focus on how far practical measures such as debt relief and development support can address Caribbean demands that go beyond an apology.

Advertisement

Summit Focus Shifts to Debt Relief

Burnham's article balances an openness to symbolic acknowledgment with a firm refusal of legal and financial liability, a position that is likely to shape the tone of the talks in Antigua and Barbuda. The history of British involvement has made the question of apology and reparations a recurring issue at Commonwealth gatherings, and the upcoming meeting in Antigua and Barbuda is expected to continue that pattern.

The monarchy plays no formal role in setting reparations policy, but King Charles's remarks add to the pressure on the British government to address the legacy of slavery. Burnham made the comments in the Guardian article published on Friday, October 31, before travelling to the Commonwealth meeting. He is expected to face demands for financial reparations when he attends the summit next week.