Andy Burnham challenges former PMs on Brexit, citing economic gains from Nov 20 EU deals and opening dialogue on rejoining bloc.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Andy Burnham has declared that his government is committed to restoring national optimism by formally resetting relations with the European Union. On Nov 23, the Prime Minister publicly dismissed warnings from his political predecessors, stating that those who caution against reopening the Brexit debate are effectively keeping the nation stuck in the past.

Prime Minister Defends EU Reset Strategy

Speaking in Parliament, Burnham criticized former Conservative leaders who have urged him to accept the status quo and move forward without addressing the UK's ongoing relationship with Brussels. He argued that refusing to discuss these vital matters would leave Britain with a substandard set of arrangements that fail to meet the nation's potential needs.

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The Prime Minister emphasized that the new course is designed to put Britain on a better trajectory. He stated that his administration is working to bring back the hope that has been missing from the political landscape for too long, framing the new approach as a necessary evolution rather than a regression.

Economic Gains and Trade Deal Details

The political shift follows the signing of new UK-EU deals in Brussels on Nov 20. The government argues that these agreements will eventually add £17 billion to Britain's economy each year. This substantial financial boost is intended to ease the current cost-of-living pressures facing households and provide new opportunities for young people entering the workforce.

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While the agreements resolve many immediate trade issues, they do not settle all contentious points. Notably, the deals kick down the road tricky disagreements regarding British university fees for EU students, leaving that specific issue for future negotiation. Despite this unresolved element, Burnham told MPs that there is a very real prospect that the next decade can be much better for Britain than the recent past.

Opposition and Former Leaders React

Burnham's comments provoked immediate pushback from former Prime Ministers who have previously held office. Rishi Sunak, who served as premier from 2022 to 2024, told Sky News that restarting the divisive Brexit debate would become an all-consuming distraction for Burnham's government. Sunak warned that focusing on past disputes would hinder the administration's ability to govern effectively.

Theresa May, whose tenure from 2016 to 2019 was dominated by her failure to pass a Brexit deal, urged Burnham to accept Brexit and move on during an interview with the BBC. Her stance echoed warnings from her predecessors, David Cameron and Boris Johnson. Cameron, who called the referendum and resigned following the result, and Johnson, who took Britain out of the bloc in early 2020, both signaled that this approach risks reopening old wounds.

Conservative opposition leader Kemi Badenoch accused Burnham of trying to take Britain back to 2015 instead of focusing on the future. She argued that the Prime Minister's strategy diverts attention from essential forward-looking policies. Meanwhile, Nigel Farage, the leader of the anti-EU Reform UK party, stated on Nov 23 that going backwards into the EU's orbit would be a disaster for British businesses that are trying to compete and innovate in the global market.

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Future Dialogue and Political Divisions

Despite the political friction, Burnham has outlined a clear mechanism for further engagement. He told Parliament that British and EU negotiators will engage in an informal exchange of ideas about possible options for the long-term relationship. The results of this dialogue are to be presented around the time of the next UK-EU summit, which is expected in 12 months.

Burnham has stated that the British public will be the boss over the future relationship, though he has not specified whether this entails another referendum. He has ruled out free movement or rejoining the single market or customs union during this Parliament, which will end when he calls a general election expected in 2029.

The Prime Minister noted that Europe could change again in the next year or 18 months, citing upcoming elections across the bloc in 2027 and the rising poll numbers for far-right parties. This context supports his view that the relationship must remain dynamic and responsive to continental shifts.

Within his own party, reactions are mixed. Several Labour MPs have praised Burnham for breaking the taboo over Brexit and have suggested he should put rejoining the EU in the party's next manifesto. However, the party remains divided on the specifics of how to proceed, highlighting the complex internal dynamics surrounding this significant policy shift.