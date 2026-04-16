UK Prime Minister Demands Greater Child Safety from Social Media Giants

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer met with social media industry leaders to urge them to take greater responsibility for child safety online, calling for credible protections beyond superficial tweaks and highlighting growing concerns about online harms and pressures faced by young people.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer convened a crucial meeting with leaders from the social media industry in London on April 16, 2026, to address the escalating issue of child safety online.

The Prime Minister issued a stern call to action, urging the companies to shoulder greater responsibility for the well-being of young users on their platforms and to move beyond superficial adjustments in favor of robust, credible protections that genuinely meet parental expectations.

Starmer articulated his desire to hear concrete commitments from the social media giants regarding their planned actions, emphasizing the urgent reality that current online environments are placing children at significant risk. This meeting, attended by executives from major platforms including Meta, Snap, Google, TikTok, and X, signals a heightened level of government scrutiny and a clear intent to enact meaningful change.

Starmer’s administration has intensified its focus on the social media sector, citing instances of children being exposed to online harms without adequate accountability mechanisms. The government has pledged to implement measures aimed at mitigating the detrimental effects of these applications on children’s sleep patterns, family interactions, and academic performance.

While acknowledging the efforts already undertaken by some companies, such as YouTube’s disabling of autoplay for children and the introduction of parental controls for screen time, including curfews, Starmer stressed that these are insufficient. He demanded more comprehensive and impactful solutions, stating, Companies have to grip this and work with us to do better by British children and to demonstrate credibly and quickly how these products can be made appropriate for children.

The Prime Minister specifically highlighted the growing prevalence of online bullying, escalating social pressures among young people, and the blurring of boundaries between school and home life as pressing concerns. He conveyed to the assembled executives, whose identities were not publicly disclosed by the government, that parents are not seeking minor adjustments. Instead, they are questioning the fundamental viability of a system that is demonstrably failing children and whether it should be permitted to persist in its current form.

The United Kingdom is currently engaged in a consultation process that will continue until the following month, exploring a range of potential restrictions on children's access to social media. These considerations include the possibility of a complete ban for individuals under the age of sixteen, the implementation of curfews and app usage time limits, and measures to curb features that are perceived as addictive.

This proactive stance by the UK follows precedents set by other nations; Australia notably became the first country to enact a ban on social media for children under sixteen last year, and several European countries are actively deliberating similar policies. Furthermore, French President Emmanuel Macron is set to advocate for a unified approach among European Union leaders concerning the prohibition of social media for minors, indicating a growing international consensus on the need for decisive action to protect young people in the digital realm





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