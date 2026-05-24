UK Royal Navy Prepares for Mine-Clearing Mission in Strait of Hormuz

The UK Royal Navy is preparing to deploy hundreds of sailors for a mine-clearing mission in the Strait of Hormuz, which has been blocked by Iran since February. The mission aims to secure the waterway for international shipping and energy supplies.

UK Royal Navy personnel inspect autonomous vehicles with sonar sensor that can detect and identify mines, on RFA Lyme Bay in territory of Gibraltar, on May 22, 2026.

Aboard the RFA Lyme Bay docked off the coast of Gibraltar, hundreds of British sailors are waiting to be deployed for a mine-clearing mission to the Strait of Hormuz that is still in doubt. US President Donald Trump has lashed out at allies for not doing more to support the United States' war effort in Iran, whose chokehold on the strait has crippled international shipping and sent energy prices soaring.

In March, Trump told Nato allies to 'go get your own oil' and secure the strait themselves. On the southern tip of the Iberian Peninsula, in the British Overseas Territory of Gibraltar, the UK's Royal Navy is preparing to do that - but only once a peace agreement is reached. Trump said Saturday (May 23) that a deal with Iran has been 'largely negotiated' after calls with Israel and other allies in the region, but it still needs finalising.

Britain's Armed Forces Minister Al Carns took a small group of reporters to visit the RFA Lyme Bay as it prepares for a possible international operation, led by the UK and France, to secure the strait. As Carns spoke, the amphibious landing vessel, docked at the gateway to the Mediterranean, was being loaded with ammunition and mine-hunting sea drones equipped with sonar.

With a crew of several hundred sailors, the RFA Lyme Bay will soon depart Gibraltar to link up with the UK destroyer HMS Dragon and allied ships for air support before sailing through the Suez Canal to the Persian Gulf. The priority, she said, will be to clear a transit lane in the strait to allow around 700 ships to leave.

A lane flowing in the opposite direction will then be cleared, allowing ships to enter, she said, but added that clearing the entire strait could take months or years. It's still not clear if any mines are in the strait - or if the UK and its allies will be deploying to remove them.

When asked by AP if the British effort was partly for show, to curry favour with the US, Carns said he was sure some mines had been blown up or floated away but that assurance is not good enough for commercial insurance companies. He said those companies need 'absolute certainty' to get vessels travelling through the strait again. The international effort to secure the strait would happen only once hostilities are over.

Final aspects and details of the Deal are currently being discussed, and will be announced shortly. In the meantime, the RFA Lyme Bay and its crew will be waiting and will be 'really, really ready'





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UK Royal Navy Mine-Clearing Mission Strait Of Hormuz Iran International Shipping Energy Supplies

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