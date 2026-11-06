King Charles Called a Secret Weapon as UK Government Sends Him Into Politically Charged Situations

A senior royal aide says King Charles is increasingly deployed by the British government to handle challenging diplomatic situations, following a Caribbean tour dominated by slavery and reparations debates.

King Charles is a secret weapon being increasingly thrust by the British government into dealing with challenging political situations, a senior royal aide has said.

The remarks followed a diplomatically challenging trip by the monarch to the Caribbean that also included the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. The tour, which included a meeting of the Commonwealth of Nations that Charles heads, was dominated by the issue of slavery. Specifically, it focused on whether Britain and the king should apologise for the transatlantic slave trade and offer to pay reparations. The king did neither in the speeches he made, in line with British government policy.

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However, his expression of personal sorrow about the horrors of slavery was broadly welcomed by leaders of the 56-nation Commonwealth as a positive step forward. In unusually frank remarks, the senior aide described the tour as complex and challenging. The aide said the king had demonstrated his statecraft both by word and deed. It is a great secret weapon to send the king, the aide told reporters on condition of anonymity.

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The aide added the monarch was able to reach the parts that, dare I say, politicians probably could not quite have reached. The monarch is Britain's symbolic head of state but is constitutionally required to stay out of politics. In recent times, as Britain's influence over world affairs has diminished, the government has often turned to the monarch to lead its diplomatic strategies.

Charles Helps Smooth Trump Relations

Amid tensions with US President Donald Trump, most recently over the Iran war, the government enlisted Charles to help smooth relations. Charles became king in September 2022 on the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth. The king hosted Trump on a state visit and then paid a reciprocal state visit to the US.

We are just in the fifth year of the reign and I think what we are seeing is a very clear pattern emerging of the government asking the king to head into quite politically charged situations, quite challenging situations, the senior aide said. Dealing with the tough part of the job was what he relished, the aide said.

The aide added that refreshing and reinvigorating relationships with nations where there have been some complex political issues at play is what he lives and breathes for. The tour marks a high point in what has been another difficult year for the monarchy. This year saw the release of a biography of Charles' first wife, Princess Diana, written by her brother, which featured criticisms of Charles' reaction to her death.

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Monarchy Faces Internal And External Challenges

Charles' younger brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor continues to make negative headlines as he remains under police investigation. Andrew denies any wrongdoing. The return to Britain of the king's younger son Prince Harry has also brought complications. While Charles remains head of the Commonwealth and is still the head of state of 15 nations, including Canada and Australia, the aide acknowledged that situation could also change.

Barbados was the latest nation to ditch the monarchy in 2021. The aide said it was for nations and the Commonwealth to decide what to do in future. The royal family serves when it is wanted and if not, then a new arrangement can be found, the aide added. Charles, who turns 78 this month, is still recovering from cancer.

King Defies Health And Age Concerns

The aide said concerns about his age and health were best answered by the sight of Charles waving cowbells as he danced down a street in the Bahamas in 40 degrees Celsius, or 104 degrees Fahrenheit, heat. The aide also cited the humour Charles showed after being caught in a tropical rainstorm. This is literally what he was born to do, the aide said. He is very good at it, and he enjoys the reaction he gets from people.