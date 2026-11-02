UK warns of imminent AI cyberattacks on critical infrastructure by 2028

The UK National Cyber Security Centre warns China is best equipped for AI cyberattacks. The report highlights vulnerabilities in British critical infrastructure and calls for urgent security reforms to prevent systemic failures.

The UK National Cyber Security Centre has issued a stark warning that Britain must prepare for sophisticated artificial intelligence-powered cyberattacks targeting its critical national infrastructure within the next two years. Richard Horne, the chief executive of the centre, stated that the threat level is escalating rapidly due to long-standing technological vulnerabilities across the nation.

AI Ransomware Threat by 2028

The agency's annual report explicitly predicts a high likelihood of an AI-powered ransomware attack hitting the country's essential services by 2028. Horne emphasized that this risk is not because artificial intelligence has invented entirely new methods of attack, but because previously tolerated weaknesses can now be discovered and exploited at a scale previously unimaginable. He noted that hostile actors are already using these tools to enhance the scale and efficiency of their operations against British targets.

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China's Strategic Cyber Dominance

Richard Horne identified China as the nation most likely to possess both the intent and the capability to conduct such high-level cyber operations. He described Beijing's activities as the most sophisticated and sustained cyber challenge facing the United Kingdom. The assessment suggests that China is best equipped to leverage artificial intelligence against strategic targets and critical national infrastructure, representing a significant shift in the global cybersecurity landscape.

Russian and Iranian Military Threats

Beyond the Chinese threat, the report details sustained attempts by Russia to penetrate UK military networks. Meanwhile, Iran is described as carrying out malicious cyber operations globally, including specific actions against the UK and individuals perceived as threats. These assertions have been repeatedly denied by Moscow, Beijing, and Tehran in the past, highlighting the ongoing diplomatic and informational friction surrounding these state-sponsored activities.

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Call for Urgent Infrastructure Reform

Horne argued that too many organizations and supply chains in Britain have got away with doing technology on the cheap for decades, leaving them dangerously vulnerable. He warned that without immediate action, the country faces an unprecedented rise in cyber incidents that could lead to severe real-world consequences. The warning follows recent hacking attacks on supermarkets across Europe which exposed deep vulnerabilities in their IT systems.

Consequences of Inaction and Next Steps

The chief executive stressed that organizations must take urgent action now to secure their systems. He challenged leaders to explain why they did not make the right choices when they had clear warning signs, noting that failure to act could result in empty food shelves, unlit homes, and business failures. The NCSC expects a real prospect of increased incidents in the coming months as adversaries continue to refine their AI-driven tactics.